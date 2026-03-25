American Honda is rolling out a major update to its flagship Pioneer 1000 side-by-side platform for 2026, introducing new trims, expanded features, and its first fully enclosed, HVAC-equipped model aimed at boosting dealer opportunities across work and recreation segments. The overhaul comes as Honda marks the 10th anniversary of the Pioneer 1000 platform.

Later in the year, Honda will introduce the all-new Pioneer 1000 Elite, its first side-by-side with a fully enclosed, factory-installed cab and integrated HVAC system. (Photos: American Honda)

“For 2026, we took a hard look at what our customers rely on the Pioneer 1000 to do every day—whether that’s putting in long hours on the jobsite or heading out for a good time on the trail,” says Colin Miller, manager of experiential marketing at American Honda. “With the addition of a throttle-by-wire system, new drive modes and the Pioneer 1000 Elite’s fully enclosed, factory-installed cabin, we’ve enhanced drivability, comfort and convenience across the lineup.”

New Deluxe trims arrive in May

The first units to reach dealerships will be the 2026 Pioneer 1000 Deluxe (three-passenger) and Pioneer 1000-5 Deluxe (five-passenger), arriving in May 2026.

The first units to reach dealerships will be the 2026 Pioneer 1000 Deluxe (three-passenger) and Pioneer 1000-5 Deluxe (five-passenger), arriving in May 2026.

MSRPs:

Pioneer 1000 Deluxe: $20,999

Pioneer 1000 Deluxe (TrueTimber Atera Camo): $21,799

Pioneer 1000-5 Deluxe: $22,399

Pioneer 1000-5 Deluxe (TrueTimber Atera Camo): $23,199

Colors: Hero Red, Black Forest Green, TrueTimber Atera Camo

Both trims receive a suite of updates designed to improve usability and comfort, including:

Throttle-by-wire technology

Drive modes, cruise control and variable speed limiter

Pro-Connect-compatible cargo bed

Reduced cockpit heat and noise

Improved storage and service access

Honda’s heralded automatic Dual Clutch Transmission has been standard on the Pioneer 1000 platform since day one, but the 2026 Pioneer 1000 is the first DCT-equipped Honda side-by-side to also feature throttle-by-wire. This results in improvements to shift smoothness, and DCT shift programming was tuned specifically to each of the new drive modes.

Premium segment

Later in the year, Honda will introduce the all-new Pioneer 1000 Elite, its first side-by-side with a fully enclosed, factory-installed cab and integrated HVAC system. The model is designed to deliver year-round usability with improved cabin sealing, quieter operation and a chassis tuned specifically for the enclosed configuration.

The Pioneer 1000 Elite is designed to deliver year-round usability with improved cabin sealing, quieter operation and a chassis tuned specifically for the enclosed configuration.

Colors: Crimson Red, Cactus Green

Availability: Late 2026

MSRP: To be announced

For work and play

Honda says the updates are guided by a “Work Comfortably, Play Comfortably” philosophy, combining jobsite capability with trail-ready performance.

Honda says the updates are guided by a “Work Comfortably, Play Comfortably” philosophy, combining jobsite capability with trail-ready performance.

“With these updates, we’re maintaining the durability, capability and quality our customers expect while making every task easier and every ride more enjoyable,” Miller adds.

All Pioneer 1000 models are planned in Georgia, developed in Ohio, and manufactured in South Carolina.

Both trims on the Pioneer 1000 receive a suite of updates designed to improve usability and comfort, including throttle-by-wire, drive modes, cruise control and variable speed limiter, Pro-Connect-compatible cargo bed, reduced cockpit heat and noise, and improved storage and service access.

Dealer takeaway

The refreshed lineup gives dealers a broader price ladder and stronger upsell path — from value-oriented Deluxe trims to a new premium, enclosed model — while adding high-demand features like HVAC, cruise control, and improved in-cabin comfort that can help drive both utility and recreational sales.