Triumph refreshes Bonneville lineup for 2026

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled key updates to its iconic Bonneville range for 2026, blending timeless British design with cutting-edge technology. The refreshed lineup — including the Scrambler 900, Bonneville Bobber, and Bonneville Speedmaster — introduces upgraded performance, ergonomics, and rider-focused features while preserving the character that defines its name.

Triumph’s latest evolution of the Bonneville family brings advanced tech and performance upgrades across the range. (Photos: Triumph Motorcycle)

Scrambler 900

Triumph’s latest evolution of the Bonneville family brings advanced tech and performance upgrades across the range. The Scrambler 900 takes center stage with a more refined chassis, upgraded Showa suspension, and new radial brakes for improved control on- and off-road. Lightweight aluminum rims enhance handling, while the addition of lean-sensitive Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control delivers modern confidence without diluting the Scrambler’s rugged DNA.

The Scrambler 900 features a more refined chassis and upgraded Showa suspension.

A new instrument cluster, full LED lighting, and improved connectivity round out the updates, aligning the Scrambler with the needs of today’s riders.

Bobber and Speedmaster

Both the Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster receive a larger 3.7-gallon (14-liter) fuel tank and refreshed styling for a more muscular stance. Comfort improvements include a wider, better-padded seat on the Bobber and more ergonomic handlebars and seat revisions on the Speedmaster — ideal for long-distance cruising.

Both the Bonneville Bobber (above) and Speedmaster (below) receive a larger 3.7-gallon (14-liter) fuel tank and refreshed styling for a more muscular stance.

Triumph has also added cruise control as standard and introduced lightweight aluminum rims for improved agility. For new riders, an A2 license restrictor kit (for European markets) will now be available for both models — joining similar options for the T100 and Scrambler 900.

Technology and tradition

For 2026, all Bonneville models now feature discreetly integrated modern rider aids. The high-performance IMU-powered system brings lean-sensitive Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control, working seamlessly in the background to enhance stability and safety.

Comfort improvements include a wider, better-padded seat on the Bobber and more ergonomic handlebars and seat revisions on the Speedmaster.

Cruise control, full LED lighting with signature DRLs, and USB-C charging are standard across the lineup. The updates bring Triumph’s modern classics into line with today’s performance and safety expectations while retaining the hallmark Bonneville silhouette.

Design evolution

Triumph’s design team ensured that each model retains its distinctive style while receiving subtle visual refinements. The T100, T120, and T120 Black now feature new hand-finished paint schemes, gold or silver coachlines, and side panel graphics celebrating the Bonneville heritage.

Low maintenance

With 10,000-mile (16,000 km) service intervals, the 2026 Bonneville range is engineered for long-term reliability and more time spent on the road.

“This is the authentic modern classic, and the Bonneville range continues to evolve because our riders expect it to,” says Paul Stroud, chief commercial officer at Triumph Motorcycles. “They want timeless style, but they also want technology that works for them, performance they can rely on, and details that feel considered.”

“For 2026, every Bonneville model has been carefully updated to offer more capability, comfort, and style, without compromising the character that defines them,” Stroud adds. “That’s why Triumph continues to build motorcycles that riders not only trust, but aspire to own.”

Triumph says it plans to launch 33 models for the 2026 model year. It is coming off a record-breaking year of sales, with more than 140,000 bikes delivered globally.

Availability

The 2026 Bonneville lineup will begin reaching Triumph dealers in December 2025. U.S. pricing and color options will be announced closer to launch.