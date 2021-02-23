Triumph announces 2021 Bonneville lineup

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville lineup.

With a bloodline that goes back to the iconic first 1959 Triumph Bonneville, Triumph has announced its updated 2021 Bonneville family - encompassing the legendary spectrum of British designed motorcycle icons, to the custom inspired Street Twin and limited-edition Street Twin Gold Line edition, the classic Bonneville Speedmaster cruiser and the stunning Bonneville Bobber.

Each one was born from Triumph’s advanced R&D facility in Hinckley, where the dedicated UK design team creates, engineers, and prototypes every motorcycle. Each one is also crafted to maintain all of their legendary design DNA and to deliver the truly modern capability that lives up to Triumph’s world-leading reputation for premium quality and ride.

Joining the Thruxton RS, launched last year to international acclaim, the new Bonneville line-up will be enhanced further still in April 2021, with the official reveal of the new generation Scrambler 1200 and Street Scrambler, when full details will be released.

Details from the official announcement are followed, with the official reveal video below:

The definitive British motorcycle icon takes its torque-rich 1200cc twin performance, sophisticated setup and beautiful Bonneville DNA and significantly upgrades it for 2021, delivering a new benchmark for timeless character and easy riding capability. With a significantly enhanced handling set-up, courtesy of a significant 15.5lb weight savings, new lightweight aluminum wheel rims, and new higher specification Brembo brakes, plus new rider technology, including cruise control and enhanced riding modes and even more responsive throttle, the Bonneville legend continues. Available in North America starting May 2021 for $12,050 USD

2021 BONNEVILLE T100

The perfect introduction to the iconic Bonneville family, the latest generation of Triumph’s authentic and original T100 incorporates its torque-rich and thrilling performance, confidence-inspiring handling and timeless Bonneville style with a significant upgrade to the latest 900cc High Torque twin engine delivering 10HP more power and lower emissions. Add to that a lighter overall weight, higher specification brakes and suspension, the latest rider technology and sophisticated new detailing, and you get an even more beautiful and refined T100 ride. Available in North America starting March 2021 for $10,500 USD

2021 STREET TWIN

The latest generation of Triumph’s best-selling modern classic delivers all of the Street Twin’s torque-rich and thrilling performance, confidence-inspiring handling and contemporary custom style, and enhances it with the latest 900cc High Torque twin engine for lower emissions. With an even more comfortable bench seat and a host of new, refined details and finishes for 2021, plus an extensive range of 120 Genuine Accessories, the beautiful and easy handling Street Twin is the perfect modern classic ride for new and experienced motorcyclists alike. Available in North America starting March 2021 for $9,400 USD

2021 STREET TWIN GOLD LINE LIMITED EDITION

This exquisite hand-detailed custom edition of the 2021 Street Twin delivers all of the new generation updates and celebrates the timeless classic Triumph logo and hand-painted, gold lining skills of Triumph’s expert paint shop. There are only 1000 of these beautiful motorcycles worldwide, each one coming with a certificate of authenticity personalized with the unique VIN number of the bike, making these even more exclusive. Available in North America starting June 2021 for $10,150 USD

2021 BONNEVILLE BOBBER

As stunning to look at as it is thrilling to ride, the latest generation of Triumph’s stripped-back, elegant custom classic has all of the previous generation Bobber’s peerless authenticity and engineering innovation and adds all of the Bobber Black’s category-defining capability, for a new 2021 Bobber that delivers the best of both worlds. Significant updates include enhanced engine performance for an even more responsive and thrilling ride, higher specification technology and equipment, and an all-new blacked-out, chunkier style. With a range of 77 genuine Triumph accessories on offer, including an alternative high bar set-up, luggage and choice of seating options, and its class leading adjustable seating and foot peg position, the Bobber has been designed for riders to adapt to suit them and their style. Available in North America starting March 2021 for $13,150 USD

1959 BONNEVILLE T120

When the Bonneville T120 was launched in 1959 it changed the motorcycle world, not just because of its stunning looks, but also because it redefined what performance and motorcycling was all about. The combination of its twin cylinder and twin carburetor performance, its step change in handling and a new and unique blend of British design with 50’s Americana made the T120 a global success, where it went on to play a huge part in the explosion of 1960’s teenage biking culture in the UK, and across the world.

This legendary Triumph was famously named after the 1956 motorcycle land speed record breaking ‘Texas Cee-Gar’ streamliner Triumph, which smashed the world record hitting 214.4mph at the home of speed, the Bonneville salt flats in the USA, piloted by Texan racing legend Johnny Allen.

With a performance advantage, due to its parallel twin Triumph engine in a unique new twin carb set-up, and lightweight Triumph chassis, this original Bonneville T120 became the starting point for many of the modern classic motorcycle styles available today, where riders in the 60’s modified the T120 to create the first Bonnie café racers, custom roadsters, cruisers, bobbers and desert sled scramblers. Each of those custom bike styles went on to become iconic motorcycles in their own right, which continue today – all from that original 59 Bonneville DNA. These original customs become the bike of choice for famous motorcyclists across multiple generations, who used the Bonneville to race, ride and personalize including American movie legend Steve McQueen.

In the modern era at Triumph’s R&D center in Hinckley the Bonneville evolution has continued since its re-introduction into the line-up in 2001, with a focus on maintaining that original essence and iconic signature design features, from the timeless silhouette to their signature British twin torque rich performance and sound, married to truly modern capability and a ride to match its legendary looks. With a commitment and promise to always deliver today’s Bonneville’s, this new 2021 generation once again takes a step forward with Triumph’s class leading handling, premium finish, and thrilling performance – all designed to deliver today’s Bonneville.