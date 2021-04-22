Triumph announces 2022 Street Scrambler and Street Scrambler Sandstorm edition

With the Street Scrambler’s custom style, thrilling performance, comfortable, easy handling, and high specification equipment, the new 2022 Street Scrambler is beautifully evolved with an engine update delivering lower emissions and more premium custom style and detailing. Alongside this comes a new and exclusive Street Scrambler Sandstorm limited edition with even more rugged Scrambler detailing, a host of premium Scrambler accessories fitted as standard, and a unique Sandstorm paint scheme.

Details from the full release, with promo videos, are as followed below:

Launched in 2017, the Street Scrambler’s incredible bloodline has an unparalleled history that began in the early 1960s. The original Bonneville was credited with being a race winner straight out of the crate and the bike of choice for dirt and desert racers to strip and modify, giving rise to the first dedicated scrambler factory specials, including the Bonneville T-120TT. Stripped back, lighter and more powerful, this was the bike that ignited the Scrambler scene.

Reintroduced to the Triumph lineup in 2006, the Scrambler very quickly became the genesis of a whole new sub-category. In 2017, the Street Scrambler added a unique contemporary style, conquering the hearts of many riders, journalists, and bloggers thanks to its fun and accessible urban scrambler character.

Updated High Torque Bonneville engine

The new 2022 Street Scrambler is powered by the 900 cc high-torque Bonneville twin-cylinder engine. The liquid-cooled powerplant retains all of its 64HP peak power, distinctive Scrambler character, and incredible responsiveness and now delivers lower emissions, exceeding Euro 5 requirements, and superb fuel efficiency. It also delivers incredible torque from low down, right through the rev range for strong responsiveness and acceleration, with 59 FT-LB peak torque at a low 3,250 RPM.

The unmistakable sound of the iconic British twin comes courtesy of the Street Scrambler’s signature high-level twin exhaust system with brushed stainless-steel silencers, giving a unique exhaust note that matches its distinctive character. A high first major service interval of 10,000 miles ensures a low cost of ownership.

The new 2022 Street Scrambler delivers the unmistakable scrambler style and silhouette, born from the original Triumph Scramblers, which started the entire desert racing scene in the 1960s. Maintaining that authentic character and timeless DNA, the Street Scrambler features distinctive wide-spaced forks, high-level twin exhaust, minimal bodywork, wide handlebars, and wire-spoked wheels with black hubs and rims.

For the new 2022 generation, additional premium touches and details have been added, including the new aluminum number board with an embossed Street Scrambler logo, incorporated into the new side panel. The throttle body finishers, heel guards, and headlight brackets, all of which feature a brushed aluminum finish, are also new for this latest generation of the Street Scrambler, as well as the new leather and textile inspired seat covering.

Additional Scrambler-defining details include the high grip ‘bear trap’ adventure style foot pegs, the elegantly shaped tank with lockable cap, and the minimal front mudguard. As with all the bikes in Triumph’s Modern Classic family, the Street Scrambler’s black-coated engine features the signature-shaped Bonneville engine covers with their Triumph makers-mark badge, complimented by a finned head and header clamps.

The 2022 Street Scrambler is available in three premium paint schemes: the classic Jet Black, a new contemporary Urban Grey, or the new twin color Matte Khaki and Matte Ironstone scheme, featuring distinctive new tank graphics.

2022 Street Scrambler Sandstorm edition

The unique and stylish new 2022 Street Scrambler Sandstorm limited edition celebrates the timeless bloodline of Triumph Scrambler desert rides from El Mirage to the Mojave, to Barstow and the legendary Baja Peninsula. It takes the latest generation Street Scrambler, which is updated for 2022, and adds a unique and contemporary Sandstorm Edition paint scheme and even more rugged style and detailing, with a host of premium accessories fitted as standard.

The custom Sandstorm paint scheme incorporates Matte Storm Grey and Ironstone accents on the tank in a unique new tri-tone style, plus a Matte Storm Grey factory-fitted high-level front mudguard. Adding to the contemporary urban scrambler style, the Sandstorm limited edition features the premium Triumph accessory tail tidy as standard, incorporating a compact LED taillight and number plate light (market restrictions may apply), plus a heavy-duty aluminum sump guard, a stylish headlight grille with subtle Triumph branding and protective rubber knee pads on the tank. All of these are factory-fitted accessories that come as standard only on the Sandstorm limited edition.

Only 775 of the Street Scrambler Sandstorm limited edition will be produced worldwide, and adding even more exclusivity, each will come with a unique personalized certificate of authenticity stating the bike’s VIN.

The Sandstorm edition of course also benefits from the same upgrades and enhancements that have been introduced on the standard Street Scrambler for 2022, including the update to the thrilling torque-rich Bonneville engine, and the new premium custom styling details.