Triumph names national sales manager

Triumph Motorcycles America has hired Blaine Schuttler as national sales manager. This newly created position includes cross functional team leadership with a focus on sales team management, enterprise sales leadership and organizational implementation for the U.S. and Canada.

Blaine Schuttler

Schuttler brings his 30 years of professional powersports and motorcycle industry experience to the team headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Schuttler has served as the owner and operator of a successful powersports dealership in Canada for 10 years, followed by a combined 20 years as a professional motorcycle industry executive.

Schuttler has held positions such as district sales manager, sales director for the U.S. and Canada at KTM and managing director for the U.S. and Canada for Husqvarna. Most recently, he held the title of vice president of Motorcycle Sales in North America for KTM.

“Triumph is currently in one of our most aggressive growth periods in history, and we are committed to building a solid foundational team of industry-leading professionals committed to the success of our dealers, customers and the Triumph Brand,” says Rod Lopusnak, general manager, Triumph Motorcycles America. “Working at all levels of sales, Blaine brings a strategic and collaborative attitude to the organization, with the experience to make efficient, exponential gains. We welcome Blaine to the team and are confident that he will help achieve our current and future goals for Triumph.”

“I am extremely excited to be joining the Triumph Motorcycles America team as the national sales manager,” Schuttler says. “I have always had the ambition to grow in business with a brand that connects with my passion for motorcycles, and Triumph’s aggressive strategic plans to enter new market segments is both inspiring and motivating. I look forward to being an integral part of Triumph’s success in the coming years.”