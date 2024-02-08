Triumph to launch performance lubricants

Triumph has partnered with FUCHS Silkolene to develop Triumph Performance Lubricants, a new lineup of ester-based oils, maintenance and cleaning products.

Working together, FUCHS Silkolene and the Triumph engineering team have developed formulations with Ester compounds, specifically designed to offer optimum protection and performance for the entire Triumph motorcycle range. The Triumph Performance Lubricants range of top-tier fully synthetic and semi-synthetic engine oils has been meticulously developed for amplified power, optimal engine protection and unwavering reliability in all riding conditions.

All new Triumph Motorcycles will leave the production facilities pre-filled with Triumph Performance Lubricants, as the new standard specification. Triumph Performance Lubricants will be a major sponsor of the new off-road motocross factory racing programs throughout 2024 and beyond, supporting the exclusive use of the new lubricant products in these racing motorcycles.

Triumph and FUCHS have developed a new lineup of ester-based oils, maintenance and cleaning products. Photos courtesy of Triumph

The range of workshop maintenance and cleaning products will include brake fluid, chain lube, cleaners, grease and copper paste. The range will exclusively be available through official Triumph dealers and offer excellent lubricating properties, thermal and oxidative stability and low volatility.

“This collaboration with FUCHS Silkolene will help us deliver an even better and more premium standard of customer service and maintenance, as well as ensure our motorcycles deliver the very best in performance and value,” says Nick Bloor, CEO, Triumph Motorcycles.

“It is part of our Total Care offer for customers, where we strive to deliver an exceptional ownership experience for all our customers through our trusted dealer network, promising premium service and genuine products. Triumph Performance Lubricants will now be the only lubricant products recommended by Triumph Motorcycles. Working with FUCHS Silkolene has enabled us to tailor cleaning products and oils that can enhance and protect our motorcycle ranges, ensuring that our dealers using and offering Triumph Performance Lubricants can help our customers enjoy the ride even more, and for even longer.”

“FUCHS is very proud to announce our partnership with a prestigious and iconic brand such as Triumph,” says Stefan Fuchs, chairman and CEO, FUCHS. “Working in partnership with the Triumph R&D team, FUCHS has developed a range of Triumph Performance Lubricants, utilizing the very latest lubricant technology that will ensure Triumph motorcycles will maintain optimum engine performance and protection throughout the motorcycle’s lifespan.

“Together with a comprehensive range of premium engine oils and maintenance products,” he continues, “Triumph customers will be able to select the very best products for their motorcycles that have been developed, tested and approved by Triumph.”

Available from Spring 2024, customers will be able to book a service using the new lubricants or purchase them direct from their local dealer.