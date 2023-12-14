Triumph rolling into AIMExpo 2024 with new models, OSET Brand

Triumph will be ready “For the Ride” at AIMExpo 2024, with plans to showcase all its brand-new models, including an all-new motorcycle to be unveiled in early January. Triumph will also be bringing newly updated OSET electric trials bikes to the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 6-8.

Triumph will be showcasing its newly updated OSET electric trials bikes at AIMExpo in February. (Photo: OSET)

“AIMExpo is the perfect place to feature our growing lineup of Triumph motorcycles and to introduce the OSET brand, which offers a series of best-in-class electric trials bikes used at the highest levels of competition,” said Rod Lopusnak, general manager of Triumph Motorcycles America. “And our dealer development team will be on-site, so there will be opportunities for interested dealers to inquire about becoming a Triumph or OSET retailer.”

Among the motorcycles rolling onto the show floor will be the brand-new Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, as well as Triumph’s much-anticipated Motocross bike, the TF 250-X. Triumph also plans to bring the Scrambler 1200 X and XE; the Tiger 900 GT Pro; the Tiger 900 Rally Pro; the Thruxton Final Edition; and two special, hand-painted Stealth Editions, the T120 and Scrambler 900.

“Triumph has had such a banner year with so many new models introduced, and we are incredibly excited to have them showcase such talked-about bikes here at AIMExpo 2024,” says Andre Albert, MIC director of marketing and events. “For many of our show attendees, this will be their first opportunity to see these new motorcycles in person.”

AIMExpo 2024 will be commanding more than 225,000-sq.ft. of show space at the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 6-8, with more than 17 OEMs, four major distributors, and over 300 exhibitors in attendance.