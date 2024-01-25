NPDA announces membership in 50 States and Puerto Rico

National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA), representing an industry of almost $55 Billion, announced it has reached a goal of more than 400 Members from all 50 States, plus Puerto Rico. The association also has members in more than half of the 435 U.S. Congressional Districts, it says.

“We would be remiss if we didn’t thank our new friends at Cycle City Hawaii for signing up as our newest member, pushing us to 50-State status,” Darris Blackford, organizational director of the NPDA, remarks. “We certainly have our sights set on getting thousands of dealers to join us, but it feels good to have truly attained ‘national’ honors.”

The NPDA is heading into 2024 having amassed a number of achievements last year in its efforts to serve the needs and interests of U.S. powersports dealers, including:

Growing membership by 40 percent in 2023;

A successful campaign urging OEMs to drop shipping surcharges imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and a push for a moratorium on facility upgrade mandates;

Numerous webinars on key industry topics;

Great strides toward dynamic Dealer educational programming, including plans to form alliances to create an industry-leading platform.

Information about the NPDA’s Education platform, along with plans for growing the powersports industry, will be part of meetings the group will hold during the AIMExpo 2024 in Las Vegas next month.

“Visionary dealers who work hard to grow their businesses and care about the powersports industry – we want you as an NPDA Board member,” shares NPDA Chairman Bob Althoff. The organization seeks candidates from around the country and would especially welcome ones from the Northwest, Southwest/California, and Southeast.

NPDA’s AIMExpo agenda includes:

Tuesday, February 6:

7:30 to 9 a.m. – NPDA Annual Update Meeting – Open to ALL Dealers

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Harley Dealers ONLY

Lunch & Roundtable Sessions

Wednesday, Feb. 7:

7:30 to 9 a.m. – NPDA Dealer Members’ Only, Partner Presentations

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Harley Dealers ONLY

Lunch & Special Speaker Presentations

11 a.m. to Noon – Erik Pritchard & Cinnamon Kernes, Motorcycle Industry Council

Noon to 1 p.m. – Luke Mansfield, vice president of Motorcycle Management, Harley-Davidson Motor Company

All NPDA meetings will take place in the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall, Room S-231. Dealers can still register to attend the AIMExpo 2024 (it’s free).

