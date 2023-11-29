AIMExpo announces keynote speaker

David Savlowitz and Michael Ponton of Competitive Analytics have been announced as the keynote speakers for AIMExpo 2024. Savlowitz will inspire and equip attendees to chart their own path to innovation and success during the “Navigating New Horizons: Unleashing Success with Blue Ocean Strategy,” on Tuesday, February 6. He will discuss how to take a business from an overcrowded market to uncontested spaces with untapped consumers to produce long-term growth.

David Savlowitz

“The transformative power of Blue Ocean Strategy is essential for achieving unparalleled success,” Savlowitz says. “Currently, many industries and businesses operate in ‘red oceans,’ where merciless competition turns the ocean blood red. But ‘blue oceans’ have vast, uncharted possibilities that can lead to profits and opportunities for all. In a rapidly evolving economic and business landscape, the need for innovation and differentiation has never been more crucial.”

“Savlowitz and Ponton are both extremely knowledgeable about our space and recognized leaders in business strategy and economics, their insights and ideas will help all of us level up our business strategies,” says Erik Pritchard, president and CEO of the Motorcycle Industry Council. “I’m looking forward to introducing them on the AIMExpo education stage.”

Savlowitz has 30 years of experience analyzing data and delivering actionable intelligence. His expertise includes advanced analytics (including advanced statistical, economic, and predictive analyses), analytical modeling, market research, data visualizations, business intelligence solutions, and related advisory, project management, and reporting. He is highly respected by academicians for his analytical skills and is working with the University of California, Irvine, to develop a curriculum for a new data analytics program. “AIMExpo brings competitors and colleagues together under one roof at one time with a singular goal of continuous improvement to move the industry forward – we do this together,” he says.

The full education lineup can be viewed on the AIMExpo website.