AIMExpo opens to OEMs showcasing 2024 products

AIMExpo has opened to dealers, with a solid three days of new product presentations inside the Las Vegas Convention Center. To kick off the show, more than a dozen OEMs are showcasing both new-for-2024 and returning models and at least one concept vehicle on the show floor.

After lunch, AIMExpo will stage new products in its New Product Central area. From 9 am (PST) until just after noon, the spotlights will be on new motorcycles, e-bikes, off-roaders, and more during a guided tour across the show floor.

Starting with Suzuki at booth 5001 near the main entrance, the tour will continue with Yamaha, the Piaggio Group, CFMoto, the KTM group of brands, Moto Morini, and Segway Powersports. Among the many exciting machines at AIMExpo will be the four-wheel Super Villain off-roader from Segway Powersports and the three-wheel Yamaha TRICERA.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, is the opening day for dealers at AIMExpo. (Photo: Staff)

Tuesday Afternoon on the New Product Central Stage (booth 2000)

2 pm – Rawrr

Rawrr’s first electric All-Terrain bike – Mantis – was a game-changer. It featured a sleek, futuristic design that turned heads wherever it went, and its powerful electric motor delivered smooth, instant torque and a top speed of over 50 mph.

2:15 pm – SW-MOTECH

SW-MOTECH offers a wide variety of premium adventure, sport-touring, retro, and cruiser motorcycle accessories.

2:30 pm – Transax Digital Retail

Transax is the first complete Digital Retail Platform for powersports dealers and manufacturers.

2:45 pm – Leatt

The Leatt range has been designed for motorcycle enthusiasts who answer the call of adventure no matter the conditions or terrain.

Advertisement

3 pm – NIU

As the world’s leader in two-wheeled electric vehicles, NIU is on a mission to redefine urban mobility and make life better.

3:15 pm – Rabaconda

Rabaconda serves both consumers and dealers in the powersports industry with compact and portable motorcycle tire changers and accessories.

AIMExpo opens Wednesday with a new slate of presentations at the New Product Central. Stay tuned for more coverage as the PSB team reports from the show.

Photos from Editor Brendan Baker as he walks the show floor.