ATVKawasakiLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterSide-by-SideTop StoriesUTV

Kawasaki expands 2026 ORV lineup with new Teryx H2 models, updated Brute Force 450 and broad Ridge range

The StaffJanuary 29, 2026

Kawasaki is rolling into the 2026 model year with a significantly expanded off-road vehicle lineup, adding new sport side-by-sides, updating its mid-size ATV offering and continuing to push deeper into the premium utility segment with its Ridge and Ridge Crew platforms.

Kawasaki is rolling into the 2026 model year with a significantly expanded off-road vehicle lineup, adding new sport side-by-sides, updating its mid-size ATV offering and continuing to push deeper into the premium utility segment with its Ridge and Ridge Crew platforms. (Photos: Kawasaki Motors Corp, USA)

At the top end of the performance spectrum, Kawasaki is introducing new color options for its supercharged Teryx 4 H2 and Teryx 5 H2 Deluxe eS models, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to high-horsepower sport side-by-sides. Both models are powered by a 999cc supercharged in-line four-cylinder engine producing a claimed 250 horsepower and feature a CVT, electronically selectable 2WD/4WD with front differential lock, adjustable power modes and long-travel suspension.

New Ice Gray colorways join the lineup for 2026. The Teryx 4 H2 carries an MSRP of $37,199, while the Teryx 5 H2 Deluxe eS is priced at $43,699, with availability expected in early 2026.

In the ATV segment, Kawasaki is returning the Brute Force 450 to its lineup with notable updates for riders seeking a versatile mid-size machine that bridges trail and utility use. New for 2026, select models receive electronic power steering (EPS), along with front and rear cargo racks compatible with Kawasaki’s KQR accessory system.

Kawasaki continues to expand its premium utility side-by-sides with an extensive Ridge and Ridge Crew lineup for 2026.

Powered by a 443cc single-cylinder engine with electronically selectable 2WD/4WD and differential lock, the Brute Force 450 offers a towing capacity of 1,050 pounds and rack capacities of 75 pounds front and 150 pounds rear. The Brute Force 450 EPS will be offered in Grayish Blue and Firecracker Red with an MSRP of $7,999, arriving at dealerships in winter to spring 2026.

Kawasaki continues to broaden its footprint in the premium utility side-by-side category with an extensive Ridge and Ridge Crew lineup for 2026. Built around a Kawasaki-designed 999cc liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder engine, RIDGE models deliver up to 116 horsepower and 73.8 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with a CVT and on-the-fly selectable drivetrain modes.

The Ridge family spans two- and four-door configurations, with seating for up to six passengers, cargo bed capacity of 1,000 pounds and towing capacity rated at 2,500 pounds. Full-cab HVAC models, Platinum Ranch editions and camouflage variants are offered, targeting both work-focused and recreation-oriented buyers. All Ridge models are assembled in the United States and backed by Kawasaki’s three-year limited warranty.

Related Articles
On the performance side, Kawasaki is introducing new color options for its supercharged Teryx 4 H2 and Teryx 5 H2 Deluxe eS models.

Base Ridge models start at $21,599, while Ridge Crew models begin at $23,499. HVAC-equipped versions range from $28,799 to $31,799, with Platinum Ranch HVAC models topping out at $37,199. Availability across the Ridge lineup is expected in winter to spring 2026.

New for 2026, select ATV models receive electronic power steering (EPS), along with front and rear cargo racks compatible with Kawasaki’s KQR accessory system.

With new sport side-by-sides, refreshed ATVs and an expanding premium utility portfolio, Kawasaki’s 2026 ORV strategy positions dealers to cover a wide range of customer needs — from high-performance recreation to all-season work capability — heading into the next selling season.

Highlights:

2026 Kawasaki Teryx 4 H2/Teryx 5 H2 Deluxe eS

Category: High-Performance Sport Side x Side

Powertrain:

  • 999cc supercharged in-line 4-cylinder engine
  • Claimed 250 hp
  • Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Key features:

  • On-the-fly selectable 2WD/4WD with front differential lock
  • Adjustable power modes
  • Long-travel suspension and rigid frame with integrated ROPS
  • 7-inch full-color TFT display with smartphone connectivity
  • Automotive-style interior and LED lighting

New for 2026:

  • Ice Gray color option added to the lineup

Models/MSRP/Availability:

  • Teryx 4 H2 – Ice Gray
  • MSRP: $37,199
  • Availability: Early 2026
  • Teryx 5 H2 Deluxe eS – Ice Gray/Flat Ebony
  • MSRP: $43,699
  • Availability: Early 2026

2026 Kawasaki Brute Force 450 EPS

Category: Mid-Size ATV

Engine:

  • 443cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder
  • Electronic fuel injection

Drivetrain:

  • Electrically selectable 2WD/4WD with differential lock
  • Shaft drive

Key features:

  • New Electronic Power Steering (EPS) on select models
  • Front and rear KQR-compatible cargo racks
  • 1,050-lb towing capacity
  • Handlebar-mounted LED work light
  • Backlit LCD instrumentation

Capacities:

  • Front rack: 75 lbs
  • Rear rack: 150 lbs

Color options:

  • Grayish Blue
  • Firecracker Red

MSRP / Availability:

  • MSRP: $7,999
  • Availability: Winter/Spring 2026

2026 Kawasaki Ridge/Ridge Crew

Category: Premium Utility Side x Side

Engine:

  • 999cc liquid-cooled in-line 4-cylinder
  • Up to 116 hp/73.8 lb.-ft. of torque

Seating:

  • Ridge: Up to 3 passengers
  • Ridge Crew: Up to 6 passengers

Capabilities:

  • 1,000-lb tilting cargo bed
  • 2,500-lb towing capacity
  • On-the-fly drivetrain selection
  • Long-travel independent suspension

Key features:

  • Automotive-style interior
  • Electric Power Steering (EPS)
  • 7-inch full-color TFT display with smartphone connectivity
  • Assembled in the USA
  • Kawasaki STRONG 3-Year Limited Warranty

MSRP / Availability:

  • Ridge – from $21,599
  • Ridge Crew – from $23,499
  • Availability: Winter/Spring 2026

2026 Kawasaki Ridge HVAC & Platinum Models

Category: Premium Utility / All-Season Side x Side

HVAC equipment:

  • Factory-installed full cab with heating, ventilation and air conditioning
  • Glass windshield, doors with power windows, rear glass panel and roof

Platinum features (select models):

  • WARN VRX winch
  • Garmin Tread 8-inch navigation system
  • Premium audio system
  • Additional cameras and interior upgrades

MSRP range:

  • Ridge HVAC: $28,799
  • Ridge Crew HVAC: $31,799
  • Ridge Platinum Ranch HVAC: $33,199
  • Ridge Crew Platinum Ranch HVAC: $37,199

Availability:

  • Winter/Spring 2026

Tags
The StaffJanuary 29, 2026

Related Articles

Legacy Power Sports & RV

Legacy Power Sports & RV relocates to larger facility in Oregon

January 27, 2026
FRP's new lineup announced

FRP brings next-gen mini bikes and retro-styled ATV to AIMExpo

January 21, 2026
Kandi goes to AIMExpo

Kandi makes connections at AIMExpo, focuses on North American expansion  

January 15, 2026
Honda's TRX90X

Honda’s TRX90X returns for the 2026 model year

January 14, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.