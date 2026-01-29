Kawasaki is rolling into the 2026 model year with a significantly expanded off-road vehicle lineup, adding new sport side-by-sides, updating its mid-size ATV offering and continuing to push deeper into the premium utility segment with its Ridge and Ridge Crew platforms.

At the top end of the performance spectrum, Kawasaki is introducing new color options for its supercharged Teryx 4 H2 and Teryx 5 H2 Deluxe eS models, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to high-horsepower sport side-by-sides. Both models are powered by a 999cc supercharged in-line four-cylinder engine producing a claimed 250 horsepower and feature a CVT, electronically selectable 2WD/4WD with front differential lock, adjustable power modes and long-travel suspension.

New Ice Gray colorways join the lineup for 2026. The Teryx 4 H2 carries an MSRP of $37,199, while the Teryx 5 H2 Deluxe eS is priced at $43,699, with availability expected in early 2026.

In the ATV segment, Kawasaki is returning the Brute Force 450 to its lineup with notable updates for riders seeking a versatile mid-size machine that bridges trail and utility use. New for 2026, select models receive electronic power steering (EPS), along with front and rear cargo racks compatible with Kawasaki’s KQR accessory system.

Kawasaki continues to expand its premium utility side-by-sides with an extensive Ridge and Ridge Crew lineup for 2026.

Powered by a 443cc single-cylinder engine with electronically selectable 2WD/4WD and differential lock, the Brute Force 450 offers a towing capacity of 1,050 pounds and rack capacities of 75 pounds front and 150 pounds rear. The Brute Force 450 EPS will be offered in Grayish Blue and Firecracker Red with an MSRP of $7,999, arriving at dealerships in winter to spring 2026.

Kawasaki continues to broaden its footprint in the premium utility side-by-side category with an extensive Ridge and Ridge Crew lineup for 2026. Built around a Kawasaki-designed 999cc liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder engine, RIDGE models deliver up to 116 horsepower and 73.8 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with a CVT and on-the-fly selectable drivetrain modes.

The Ridge family spans two- and four-door configurations, with seating for up to six passengers, cargo bed capacity of 1,000 pounds and towing capacity rated at 2,500 pounds. Full-cab HVAC models, Platinum Ranch editions and camouflage variants are offered, targeting both work-focused and recreation-oriented buyers. All Ridge models are assembled in the United States and backed by Kawasaki’s three-year limited warranty.

On the performance side, Kawasaki is introducing new color options for its supercharged Teryx 4 H2 and Teryx 5 H2 Deluxe eS models.

Base Ridge models start at $21,599, while Ridge Crew models begin at $23,499. HVAC-equipped versions range from $28,799 to $31,799, with Platinum Ranch HVAC models topping out at $37,199. Availability across the Ridge lineup is expected in winter to spring 2026.

New for 2026, select ATV models receive electronic power steering (EPS), along with front and rear cargo racks compatible with Kawasaki’s KQR accessory system.

With new sport side-by-sides, refreshed ATVs and an expanding premium utility portfolio, Kawasaki’s 2026 ORV strategy positions dealers to cover a wide range of customer needs — from high-performance recreation to all-season work capability — heading into the next selling season.

Highlights:

2026 Kawasaki Teryx 4 H2/Teryx 5 H2 Deluxe eS

Category: High-Performance Sport Side x Side

Powertrain:

999cc supercharged in-line 4-cylinder engine

Claimed 250 hp

Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Key features:

On-the-fly selectable 2WD/4WD with front differential lock

Adjustable power modes

Long-travel suspension and rigid frame with integrated ROPS

7-inch full-color TFT display with smartphone connectivity

Automotive-style interior and LED lighting

New for 2026:

Ice Gray color option added to the lineup

Models/MSRP/Availability:

Teryx 4 H2 – Ice Gray

– Ice Gray MSRP: $37,199

Availability: Early 2026

Teryx 5 H2 Deluxe eS – Ice Gray/Flat Ebony

– Ice Gray/Flat Ebony MSRP: $43,699

Availability: Early 2026

2026 Kawasaki Brute Force 450 EPS

Category: Mid-Size ATV

Engine:

443cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder

Electronic fuel injection

Drivetrain:

Electrically selectable 2WD/4WD with differential lock

Shaft drive

Key features:

New Electronic Power Steering (EPS) on select models

Front and rear KQR-compatible cargo racks

1,050-lb towing capacity

Handlebar-mounted LED work light

Backlit LCD instrumentation

Capacities:

Front rack: 75 lbs

Rear rack: 150 lbs

Color options:

Grayish Blue

Firecracker Red

MSRP / Availability:

MSRP: $7,999

Availability: Winter/Spring 2026

2026 Kawasaki Ridge/Ridge Crew

Category: Premium Utility Side x Side

Engine:

999cc liquid-cooled in-line 4-cylinder

Up to 116 hp/73.8 lb.-ft. of torque

Seating:

Ridge: Up to 3 passengers

Ridge Crew: Up to 6 passengers

Capabilities:

1,000-lb tilting cargo bed

2,500-lb towing capacity

On-the-fly drivetrain selection

Long-travel independent suspension

Key features:

Automotive-style interior

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

7-inch full-color TFT display with smartphone connectivity

Assembled in the USA

Kawasaki STRONG 3-Year Limited Warranty

MSRP / Availability:

Ridge – from $21,599

– from Ridge Crew – from $23,499

– from Availability: Winter/Spring 2026

2026 Kawasaki Ridge HVAC & Platinum Models

Category: Premium Utility / All-Season Side x Side

HVAC equipment:

Factory-installed full cab with heating, ventilation and air conditioning

Glass windshield, doors with power windows, rear glass panel and roof

Platinum features (select models):

WARN VRX winch

Garmin Tread 8-inch navigation system

Premium audio system

Additional cameras and interior upgrades

MSRP range:

Ridge HVAC: $28,799

Ridge Crew HVAC: $31,799

Ridge Platinum Ranch HVAC: $33,199

Ridge Crew Platinum Ranch HVAC: $37,199

Availability: