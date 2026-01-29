Kawasaki expands 2026 ORV lineup with new Teryx H2 models, updated Brute Force 450 and broad Ridge range
Kawasaki is rolling into the 2026 model year with a significantly expanded off-road vehicle lineup, adding new sport side-by-sides, updating its mid-size ATV offering and continuing to push deeper into the premium utility segment with its Ridge and Ridge Crew platforms.
At the top end of the performance spectrum, Kawasaki is introducing new color options for its supercharged Teryx 4 H2 and Teryx 5 H2 Deluxe eS models, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to high-horsepower sport side-by-sides. Both models are powered by a 999cc supercharged in-line four-cylinder engine producing a claimed 250 horsepower and feature a CVT, electronically selectable 2WD/4WD with front differential lock, adjustable power modes and long-travel suspension.
New Ice Gray colorways join the lineup for 2026. The Teryx 4 H2 carries an MSRP of $37,199, while the Teryx 5 H2 Deluxe eS is priced at $43,699, with availability expected in early 2026.
In the ATV segment, Kawasaki is returning the Brute Force 450 to its lineup with notable updates for riders seeking a versatile mid-size machine that bridges trail and utility use. New for 2026, select models receive electronic power steering (EPS), along with front and rear cargo racks compatible with Kawasaki’s KQR accessory system.
Powered by a 443cc single-cylinder engine with electronically selectable 2WD/4WD and differential lock, the Brute Force 450 offers a towing capacity of 1,050 pounds and rack capacities of 75 pounds front and 150 pounds rear. The Brute Force 450 EPS will be offered in Grayish Blue and Firecracker Red with an MSRP of $7,999, arriving at dealerships in winter to spring 2026.
Kawasaki continues to broaden its footprint in the premium utility side-by-side category with an extensive Ridge and Ridge Crew lineup for 2026. Built around a Kawasaki-designed 999cc liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder engine, RIDGE models deliver up to 116 horsepower and 73.8 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with a CVT and on-the-fly selectable drivetrain modes.
The Ridge family spans two- and four-door configurations, with seating for up to six passengers, cargo bed capacity of 1,000 pounds and towing capacity rated at 2,500 pounds. Full-cab HVAC models, Platinum Ranch editions and camouflage variants are offered, targeting both work-focused and recreation-oriented buyers. All Ridge models are assembled in the United States and backed by Kawasaki’s three-year limited warranty.
Base Ridge models start at $21,599, while Ridge Crew models begin at $23,499. HVAC-equipped versions range from $28,799 to $31,799, with Platinum Ranch HVAC models topping out at $37,199. Availability across the Ridge lineup is expected in winter to spring 2026.
With new sport side-by-sides, refreshed ATVs and an expanding premium utility portfolio, Kawasaki’s 2026 ORV strategy positions dealers to cover a wide range of customer needs — from high-performance recreation to all-season work capability — heading into the next selling season.
Highlights:
2026 Kawasaki Teryx 4 H2/Teryx 5 H2 Deluxe eS
Category: High-Performance Sport Side x Side
Powertrain:
- 999cc supercharged in-line 4-cylinder engine
- Claimed 250 hp
- Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Key features:
- On-the-fly selectable 2WD/4WD with front differential lock
- Adjustable power modes
- Long-travel suspension and rigid frame with integrated ROPS
- 7-inch full-color TFT display with smartphone connectivity
- Automotive-style interior and LED lighting
New for 2026:
- Ice Gray color option added to the lineup
Models/MSRP/Availability:
- Teryx 4 H2 – Ice Gray
- MSRP: $37,199
- Availability: Early 2026
- Teryx 5 H2 Deluxe eS – Ice Gray/Flat Ebony
- MSRP: $43,699
- Availability: Early 2026
2026 Kawasaki Brute Force 450 EPS
Category: Mid-Size ATV
Engine:
- 443cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder
- Electronic fuel injection
Drivetrain:
- Electrically selectable 2WD/4WD with differential lock
- Shaft drive
Key features:
- New Electronic Power Steering (EPS) on select models
- Front and rear KQR-compatible cargo racks
- 1,050-lb towing capacity
- Handlebar-mounted LED work light
- Backlit LCD instrumentation
Capacities:
- Front rack: 75 lbs
- Rear rack: 150 lbs
Color options:
- Grayish Blue
- Firecracker Red
MSRP / Availability:
- MSRP: $7,999
- Availability: Winter/Spring 2026
2026 Kawasaki Ridge/Ridge Crew
Category: Premium Utility Side x Side
Engine:
- 999cc liquid-cooled in-line 4-cylinder
- Up to 116 hp/73.8 lb.-ft. of torque
Seating:
- Ridge: Up to 3 passengers
- Ridge Crew: Up to 6 passengers
Capabilities:
- 1,000-lb tilting cargo bed
- 2,500-lb towing capacity
- On-the-fly drivetrain selection
- Long-travel independent suspension
Key features:
- Automotive-style interior
- Electric Power Steering (EPS)
- 7-inch full-color TFT display with smartphone connectivity
- Assembled in the USA
- Kawasaki STRONG 3-Year Limited Warranty
MSRP / Availability:
- Ridge – from $21,599
- Ridge Crew – from $23,499
- Availability: Winter/Spring 2026
2026 Kawasaki Ridge HVAC & Platinum Models
Category: Premium Utility / All-Season Side x Side
HVAC equipment:
- Factory-installed full cab with heating, ventilation and air conditioning
- Glass windshield, doors with power windows, rear glass panel and roof
Platinum features (select models):
- WARN VRX winch
- Garmin Tread 8-inch navigation system
- Premium audio system
- Additional cameras and interior upgrades
MSRP range:
- Ridge HVAC: $28,799
- Ridge Crew HVAC: $31,799
- Ridge Platinum Ranch HVAC: $33,199
- Ridge Crew Platinum Ranch HVAC: $37,199
Availability:
- Winter/Spring 2026