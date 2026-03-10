SSR introduces SR-E8 Pro and SR-E15 Pro electric dirt bikes

SSR Motorsports has expanded into electric off-road motorcycles with the introduction of the 2026 SR-E8 Pro and SR-E15 Pro, two new battery-powered dirt bikes designed to deliver lightweight performance and instant torque for trail riders.

The new models mark the company’s first major push into electric off-road machines. (Photo: SSR Motorsports)

The new models mark the company’s first major push into electric off-road machines and broaden SSR’s lineup beyond its traditional gas-powered pit bikes, dirt bikes and UTVs.

Both bikes feature high-output brushless electric motors paired with 72-volt battery systems, delivering immediate power delivery and strong acceleration. The SR-E8 Pro produces 8 kW of peak power, while the SR-E15 Pro delivers 15 kW.

Off-road performance

SSR said the bikes were designed for riders looking for responsive electric performance across varying terrain. Three selectable ride modes — Eco, XC and Sport — allow riders to adjust power delivery based on riding conditions or skill level.

The motorcycles are built on forged aluminum frames designed to balance durability and agility. Adjustable KKE suspension components allow riders to tune the setup for different trail conditions, while 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels provide traction for off-road riding.

Both models also feature four-piston hydraulic disc brakes for consistent stopping performance.

Range and features

According to SSR, the electric dirt bikes offer up to 75 miles of range per charge under ideal conditions. Key features include:

72V 40Ah lithium battery systems (Samsung on the SR-E8 Pro, LG on the SR-E15 Pro)

LCD display

regenerative gearing modes

adjustable suspension

lightweight alloy frames

The bikes are currently available only in black, according to the press release.

Pricing

The company says the SR-E8 Pro will carry an MSRP of $4,299, while the SR-E15 Pro is priced at $4,899. SSR says the two models represent the beginning of a broader electric and off-road product rollout planned for 2026.