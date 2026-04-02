Ski‑Doo pushes 2‑stroke performance envelope with new Rotax engine

For the 2027 model year, Ski‑Doo is putting a fresh take on the brand’s 600cc class with the new Rotax 600RR E‑TEC engine, technology that blends higher output with refined efficiency and rideability.

Traditional trail performance sleds like the MXZ X‑RS come equipped with the new mill, pairing this lively engine with race‑inspired chassis tuning and high‑end suspension to deliver nimble handling and explosive acceleration. (File photo)

With some help from our friends over at Snowgoer, we took a comprehensive look at the Rotax 600RR E‑TEC Power, how it works, and what it means for dealers.

The 600RR joins Ski‑Doo’s lineup as a next‑generation powerplant designed to deliver spirited performance across a variety of sled types. It’s built around a 600cc liquid‑cooled, twin‑cylinder platform. The 600RR E‑TEC uses E‑TEC direct injection with additional booster injectors to optimize combustion and throttle response.

Under the hood

While it shares its displacement with past Ski‑Doo 600 engines, the Rotax 600RR E‑TEC distinguishes itself through enhanced delivery and responsiveness. Thanks to an updated fuel‑injection strategy and eRAVE valve timing, riders can expect a 20% improvement in throttle response. The engine also uses 20% less fuel and oil and has a higher RPM range.

Overall, this engine puts out approximately 130 horsepower, compared to the previous engine’s 125hp. Ski‑Doo has also equipped the engine with smart ECO mode and a Silent‑Stop function.

How it works

The 600RR E‑TEC uses direct fuel injection, with a primary injector for normal operation and a booster injector for high RPM. An ECM continuously monitors throttle, engine speed, load, and temperature to adjust fuel and ignition.

The eRAVE electronic exhaust valve optimizes port timing for strong low-end torque and high-end horsepower. An electronic oil-injection system meters lubrication automatically, reducing smoke and eliminating the need for pre-mix fuel. High-precision components like forged pistons, coated cylinder walls, and low-friction parts allow the engine to run aggressively while offering up to 600-hour rebuild intervals.

Broad application

The 600RR E‑TEC appears on a wide range of 2027 Ski‑Doo models. The MXZ X‑RS comes equipped with the new engine, and models such as the Skandic LE also list the 600RR E‑TEC among their powertrain options, as well as versions of the Backcountry Adrenaline and other REV Gen5 platform machines.

What it means for dealers

With more horsepower and refined throttle control, the new powerplant helps bridge the gap between traditional 600‑class sleds and larger, more expensive engines.

Its integration into models across the lineup also reflects Ski‑Doo’s broader strategy for 2027, blending advanced technology with versatile platforms to appeal to trail riders, utility users, and adventure seekers. For buyers who were waiting for a 600‑class engine that feels lively without sacrificing everyday usability, dealers can use the new Rotax engine as a selling point when it hits your showroom floors.