Taiga drops electric snowmobile lineup built on software-defined platform

The StaffMarch 12, 2026

Electric powersports manufacturer Taiga Motors announced its newest snowmobile lineup, which expands its Nomad platform with three purpose-built models for 2027.

Taiga’s three new 2027 models include the Nomad Pro, Nomad Performance, and Nomad Scout. (Photos: Taiga Motors)

Taiga says its MY27 snowmobile platform — which includes the Nomad Pro, Nomad Performance, and Nomad Scout — is built to accelerate electric snowmobile adoption at scale, delivering safer rides and lower operating costs.

“We’ve spent a decade making this possible, we’re now at the tipping point where the value proposition of electric is simply better than gas, and that’s ultimately what every rider is looking for.” — Samuel Bruneau, Founder & CEO, Taiga Motors.

All three models include Taiga’s Onboard Power system, delivering up to 3kW at 120V and 220V. Taiga also introduced built-in geofencing on the MY27, allowing fleet managers to define exactly where on a mountain each machine can operate. Remote speed limiting and power controls can also be set for individual sleds from the app, and digital keys are utilized to grant or restrict rider access instantly.

Also included are brake-activated throttle limitation and a new 1kW 12V auxiliary system, which enables plug-and-play customization with lights, winches, and hydraulics across the fleet.

Nomad Pro

Taiga says the Pro is the commercial workhorse of the lineup: 60kW, purpose-built for ski patrol, fleet operators, tour companies, and utility applications. Higher regenerative braking reduces mechanical brake wear in mountain operations. With geofencing, speed limiting, and remote fleet control built in, the Nomad Pro gives operators the management tools that risk managers and insurers are increasingly requiring as a condition of operation.

Nomad Performance

The OEM says its Performance is the highest-performance utility snowmobile it has ever built. Its next-gen 120kW drive unit is equally capable of hauling 1,000 lb. The jump from 90kW in the previous generation represents a 33% increase in output, the largest single performance leap in Taiga’s history. The model incorporates optional performance suspension for riders who demand both.

Nomad Scout is built for those who want to go beyond the trail.

Nomad Scout

For use beyond the trail, the lightweight Scout features 120kW at any altitude, and a new 2-inch deeper lug track for all-terrain performance. It also features an updated rear suspension and narrower stance for improved riding in deeper snow with optional Elka Stage 3 shocks, and an integrated ski and snowboard mounting system.

Pre-orders now open

The MY27 Nomad lineup is available for pre-order as of March 11.

  • Nomad Pro: $19,499
  • Nomad Performance: $21,999
  • Nomad Scout: $22,249

