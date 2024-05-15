Taiga Motors expands Nomad deliveries in Europe

Taiga Motors Corporation recently announced that it is expanding its footprint across Scandinavia by delivering additional Nomad snowmobiles to key customers SkiStar and Motorbutiken Klövsjö.

The company continues its expansion in the European market with snowmobile deliveries at French and Italian ski resorts and tour operators. With its electric sleds, the company is revolutionizing the winter recreation industry.

Europe accounts for 20% of the global snowmobile market, and with EV adoption having grown tremendously since 2019, Taiga says the timing was right to focus on the region as it initiates its next growth phase.

Taiga Nomad electric snowmobile at a SkiStar resort in Sweden. (Photo: Taiga Motors)



SkiStar, a leading Scandinavian ski resort operator and an early adopter of Taiga’s technology, is set to acquire additional electric snowmobiles for their resorts in Sweden and Norway. SkiStar aims to achieve carbon neutrality at all their resorts by 2030.

“We’ve tried all the electric snowmobiles out there and nothing beats Taiga’s Nomad,” remarks Per Grånas, head of procurement at SkiStar. “Taiga has contributed to positioning us as leaders in the electric transition in Sweden and ensuring we meet our customers’ expectations by putting sustainability at the forefront of our decision-making.”

In Sweden, Taiga has also enhanced its relationship with Motorbutiken Klövsjö, as its first local authorized retailer and service provider. “We’re proud to be taking this next step in representing Taiga in Sweden“, says Mattias Höglund, chairman and co-owner of Motorbutiken Klövsjö. “After assisting Taiga with the first major delivery of more than 40 electric snowmobiles in Sweden last February, we are delighted to be Taiga’s official retailer and service provider in Sweden and to help customers fulfill their dream of owning an electric snowmobile”.

Expanding its reach into the French Alps, Taiga has tapped Motor 73 as its first service provider in France. Based in La Plagne, Motor 73 will deliver and provide local service to reservation holders and customers in the area. Additionally, tour operators such as Les Volatiles, Saisie; and Evolution 2 Motoneige Val d’Isere, as well as Team Adventure Madesimo, Italy, will offer electric snowmobile guided tours, ensuring guests can explore the picturesque winter landscapes while preserving them for future generations.

“We are very proud to start this next growth phase as we strategically expand our sales in the European markets,” says Sam Bruneau, CEO and co-founder of Taiga. “Taiga remains dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in the off-road industry, and we look forward to also bringing our award-winning electric personal watercraft (PWC) to the region in the near future.”

Nomad, the world’s first mass-produced 100% electric snowmobile that is also highly functional, with a battery that can be fully charged in up to three hours on a 220V charger or to 80% in about 40 minutes with the newly enabled DC Fast Charge capability. With a range of up to 100km, it also boasts an impressive towing capacity of 511 kilograms (1,125 pounds).