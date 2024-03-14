Ski resort company to add Taiga electric snowmobiles to its fleet

Taiga Motors Corporation announced that it is now a supplier of electric snowmobiles for Alterra Mountain Company. Alterra says it is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and transitioning its snowmobiles to electric to achieve carbon neutrality across its North American mountain destinations.

Taiga claims the Nomad is the first mass-produced 100% electric snowmobile and is a “game-changer” for mountain operations and ski resorts. (Photo credit: Taiga Motors)

“Transitioning some of our snowmobile fleet to Taiga’s electric snowmobiles was a great choice for us to expand our on-mountain EV fleet and propel us forward in our ambitious carbon reduction journey,” says Darcie Renn, vice president of sustainability at Alterra Mountain Company.

Taiga claims the Nomad is the first mass-produced 100% electric snowmobile and is a “game-changer” for mountain operations and ski resorts. The snowmobile is emission-free and operates quietly, ensuring that the natural beauty of the area isn’t disturbed by loud revving or exhaust fumes. Additionally, it requires no powertrain maintenance and doesn’t require gas or oil, making it a cost-effective option over time.

“We’ve been using our Nomad snowmobile for three months and have put it through its paces across the mountain,” says Éric Gadoua, mountain operations director at Tremblant, an Alterra destination. “While our guests have been loving their odorless and quiet ride, our operations team is equally impressed with their performance and reliability.”