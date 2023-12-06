LIVAQ reveals EQUAD electric ATV

Detroit-based LIVAQ has unveiled the EQUAD electric ATV, manufactured using only sustainable technologies. Built with an emphasis on establishing a positive connection between riders and their environment, the LIVAQ EQUAD facilitates an eco-friendly off-road experience.

The EQUAD’s performance compares to others within the ATV category, with a top speed of up to 67 miles per hour derived from dynamic dual hub 16-kilowatt motors. Photos courtesy of LIVAQ

“Since I was a child growing up in Mexico, I was immensely interested in transportation design,” says David Medina, founder and CEO of LIVAQ. “I originally had the idea for creating an electric ATV in 2016 when I saw that electric transportation in the off-road marketplace was vastly underserved and saw the ATV landscape as overwhelmingly gas-driven.

“I recognized a window of opportunity but unfortunately at the time, I couldn’t find anybody crazy enough to write a check to a 17-year-old,” he says. “Years later, LIVAQ emerged from that original idea and was created to ultimately serve the need for electric power in the off-road marketplace and pay respect to our climate. Finally, in 2022, we were able to deliver the first-ever EQUAD that was the synthetization of sustainable technology, powerful performance, and years of work.”

The EQUAD boasts performance capabilities that compare to others within the ATV category, with a top speed of up to 67 miles per hour derived from dynamic dual hub 16-kilowatt motors, according to the company. The ATV features a four-link rear suspension paired with an agile independent front system. A hydraulic brake system helps guarantee absolute control and stopping power on any terrain.

With a battery range of up to 170 miles, the EQUAD seamlessly handles lengthy excursions with ease. The battery assures over 3,000 cycles of performance, meaning it’s built to work for the long haul. Housed in waterproof stainless-steel casings, the battery on each EQUAD is resilient against impacts and corrosion, which further extends its lifespan. The battery’s modularity also easily allows for upgrades and replacements.

The LIVAQ EQUAD has a battery range of up to 170 miles.

LIVAQ incorporates repurposed carbon fiber that is more durable than plastic panels as an eco-friendly option that provides a premium look and allows for optimal performance. Seamlessly blended cutting-edge technology with a sharp, striking aesthetic offers riders a visually appealing adventure companion that embodies the essence of modernity.

Each EQUAD comes with a home charger that utilizes convenient and easy wireless charging technology. The purchase of any EQUAD comes with a 12-month Shield agreement that covers the powertrain and any defects in craftsmanship.

The LIVAQ EQUAD is currently available for pre-order at a retail price of $28,600, though a special pre-order discount of up to 30% is available until March 2024. For more information, visit the LIVAQ website or call 313-650-8556.

