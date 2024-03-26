Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, recently hosted an event at Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation (YMMC) in Newnan, Georgia, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the YFZ450R sport ATV. The event brought together media representatives, current and former YFZ racers and champions, and Yamaha employees to honor the popular ATV’s history.

Yamaha racers and guests witnessed the production process of Yamaha’s ATVs and Side-by-Sides, as well as their WaveRunners and Golf Cars. (Photos courtesy of Yamaha Motor Corp. USA)

“Yamaha celebrates the enduring legacy of our YFZ450R, from its revolutionary beginnings twenty years ago to its podium success today. We honor the dedication of our racers, employees, and loyal enthusiasts who have made this journey remarkable,” says Ryan Stiver, Yamaha’s ATV and Side-by-Side (SxS) Product Line Manager.

Attendees were treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Yamaha’s state-of-the-art factory, witnessing the production process of Yamaha’s ATVs and SxSs, as well as their innovative WaveRunners and Golf Cars. In addition, the more than 2,000 factory employees were treated to an autograph session with the esteemed racers, featuring a custom 20th-anniversary YFZ poster.

Every Yamaha SxS and full-size ATV is assembled at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution.

Recognized YFZ racers included 9-time Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) champion Bill Ballance; 7-time GNCC XC1 Pro ATV champion Walker Fowler; Quadcross champion and former factory tester Dustin Nelson; GNCC WXC ATV titleholder Jessica Elioff; bLU cRU ambassador and nearly 30-year pro-level GNCC racer, Johnny Gallagher; former factory tester and first pro racer to compete aboard the original YFZ450, Kory Ellis. YFZ racers unable to attend but still recognized at the occasion were 8-time ATV MX champion Chad Wienen, reigning ATV MX champion Joel Hetrick, current GNCC XC1 Pro ATV titleholder Brycen Neal.

Jessica Elioff signs autographs.

Also at the celebration, Jessica Elioff recognized International Women’s Day with YMMC staff before securing her third consecutive victory that weekend in a challenging GNCC race at Aonia, GA.

“As a racer, being part of Yamaha’s celebration for the 20th anniversary of the YFZ450R is truly special,” stated 7-time GNCC XC1 Pro ATV champion, Walker Fowler. “The YFZ has been more than just a machine to us; it’s been a part of our lives, our victories, and our passion for racing. To see Yamaha honor its legacy in such a grand way is a testament to their lasting commitment to the sport and the dedication of everyone involved.”

Another highlight of the event was the presentation of the GNCC’s Manufacturer’s Cup award from the Yamaha Motorsports team to YMMC’s president, Taka Imanishi, and YMMC’s VP of manufacturing, Bob Brown. The award is symbolic of the factory’s dedication and hard work in producing championship-winning vehicles for over 35 years.