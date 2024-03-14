Watch: Dealers test ride ARGO’s Sasquatch XTX

ARGO has rolled out some of the first production models of its Sasquatch XTX, claiming it as the world’s most advanced amphibious off-road vehicle.

Dealers gave their first impressions of Sasquatch XTX during ARGO’s North American commercial dealer meeting last month. (Photo credit: ARGO, YouTube)

The ARGO Sasquatch XTX stakes its claim in an all-new series of exclusive ride-along videos. The videos feature dealers and company stakeholders talking in the ultra-quiet QX4 Crew Cab as they break down the features and functions of the 12” color touch display, fully integrated HVAC system, ARGO XT328 71” tires, 360° zero turn maneuvers, and more.

The amphibious ATV company also released rider’s first impressions of Sasquatch XTX as part of a mini-series that takes you behind the scenes of ARGO’s North American commercial dealer meeting. ARGO dealers tackle unforgiving obstacles as they get behind the steering wheel of the Sasquatch XTX for the first time.

Dealers test-ride the Sasquatch for the first time ahead of production deliveries.

Hear for yourself what these amphibious off-road professionals have to say about the most technologically advanced XTV in the world. After years in development, ARGO says the Sasquatch XTX is now available at authorized dealerships.