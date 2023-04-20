ARGO goes big with all-new Sasquatch XTV

ARGO has announced the launch of the all-new Sasquatch, the first of many new releases that are positioned toward the off-road commercial market, according to the company.

In recent weeks, the ARGO community and industry enthusiasts have closely followed weekly “sightings” of the all-new North American-built amphibious XTV, the ARGO Sasquatch XTX. Positioned as a true testament to ARGO’s commitment to the offroad commercial market. The Sasquatch enters the global market of premiere earth crawlers touting the latest in offroad technological advancements and interior comforts.

With ARGO’s release of the sixth and final Sasquatch “sighting," the excitement continues to build as this allegorical wonder continues to take shape. (Photo: ARGO)

What we know so far is that the drivetrain will be a Doosan three-cylinder 1.8 L high-output turbo diesel engine with an HDT e-Steer transmission through a final drive gearcase powering riders over land, water, or through that nasty, murky sludge. It will employ the ARGO's instant torque drive system (ITDS) to improve low-end torque while providing the optimal gear ratio, automatically shifting through the full range of the powerful engine.

To help manage growth within the offroad commercial segment, two new members have been brought on board to maintain and develop ARGO’s stronghold of commercial accounts.

With a combined knowledge of over 60 years of offroad and industry-related experience in dealer development, customer retention, competitive insight, and sales network rationalization, Joe Klosterman and Jim Mason's appointment to western and eastern regional sales managers come at an opportune time to assist with the development and implementation of an all-new lineup of commercial vehicles.

President and CEO Brad Darling commented, “The commercial market has always been a constant in ARGO’s history, and in recent years, our world-class research and development team of engineers have made great strides showing augmented growth that caters to the commercial market. We are very proud to announce the release of the all-new Sasquatch along with growing our commercial sales team. I can assure you this is only the start of our continued journey with commercial products and services.”

The company says it plans to expand its professional channel of commercial dealers and products with the launch of the Sasquatch.