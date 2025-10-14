Argo unveils newest commercial UTV

Argo, known for its commercial 6- & 8-wheeled amphibious XTVs and the Sasquatch XTX, announced its all-new commercial-use side-by-side, the XU 850.

The XU 850 is also available in a six-passenger crew mode, and with its 1,000-pound cargo box and 12.5-inches of ground clearance makes it ideal for the jobsite. (Photo: Argo)

The new XU 850 features seating for three — six people in the XU 850 Crew — a 1,000-lb rear cargo box, and 12.5 inches of ground clearance. It is powered by a four-stroke, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, and delivers 48 lb-ft of torque. The upgraded suspension system provides control and comfort, even with a full load, while its 2,000-pound towing capacity and 4,500-pound winch equip operators to handle utility challenges.

It comes commercial-jobsite ready with the standard heavy-duty rear cargo headache rack, full-coverage roof, windshield, beacon light, horn and back up alarm. The 12-inch steel rims and 25-inch tires give you 12.5 inches of ground clearance, meaning you can rise to meet any terrain.

The Argo XU 850 draws inspiration from the Arctic Cat Prowler UTV, and the two companies connected recently when Argo CEO Brad Darling was a lead investor in the acquisition of Arctic Cat from Textron. Darling was an executive at Arctic Cat prior to his work with Argo.

MSRP starts at $19,699.