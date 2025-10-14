Latest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesUTV

Argo unveils newest commercial UTV

The StaffOctober 14, 2025

Argo, known for its commercial 6- & 8-wheeled amphibious XTVs and the Sasquatch XTX, announced its all-new commercial-use side-by-side, the XU 850. 

The XU 850 is also available in a six-passenger crew mode, and with its 1,000-pound cargo box and 12.5-inches of ground clearance makes it ideal for the jobsite. (Photo: Argo)

The new XU 850 features seating for three — six people in the XU 850 Crew — a 1,000-lb rear cargo box, and 12.5 inches of ground clearance. It is powered by a four-stroke, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, and delivers 48 lb-ft of torque. The upgraded suspension system provides control and comfort, even with a full load, while its 2,000-pound towing capacity and 4,500-pound winch equip operators to handle utility challenges. 

It comes commercial-jobsite ready with the standard heavy-duty rear cargo headache rack, full-coverage roof, windshield, beacon light, horn and back up alarm. The 12-inch steel rims and 25-inch tires give you 12.5 inches of ground clearance, meaning you can rise to meet any terrain.

The Argo XU 850 draws inspiration from the Arctic Cat Prowler UTV, and the two companies connected recently when Argo CEO Brad Darling was a lead investor in the acquisition of Arctic Cat from Textron. Darling was an executive at Arctic Cat prior to his work with Argo. 

MSRP starts at $19,699.

Tags
The StaffOctober 14, 2025

Related Articles

Vanderhall Brawley GTS

Vanderhall begins deliveries of electric Brawley GTS, strengthens dealer network

September 25, 2025
Massimo has filed for an IPO on Nasdaq

Massimo adds electric UTV to its vehicle lineup

September 18, 2025
Kubota Supply Score certification

Kubota first to earn new supply chain sustainability certification

September 17, 2025
Arctic Cat's new release

Arctic Cat gives Hay Days a sneak peek of the new EPS-equipped ZR 600

September 16, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.