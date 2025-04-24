According to news first reported by our sister publication Snow Goer, Arctic Cat Vice President and current Argo President Brad Darling, along with an investment group that owns a significant stake in Argo/Ontario Gear & Drive Corporation, has purchased Arctic Cat from Textron.

Last year, Textron announced it was putting Arctic Cat up for sale and shutting down operations at its Thief River facility. The company continued to produce aftermarket parts and honor warranties, but production of new machines was shut down. (Photo: Arctic Cat)

In a press release issued earlier today (April 24), Darling will lead both companies, which will be technically owned and operated separately. The press release came from the Argo marketing manager.

Terms of Arctic Cat’s purchase by this group from Textron have yet to be disclosed, but this is big news for both the snow market and the off-road powersports market. More details will be released later on the purchase and Arctic Cat’s 2026 product line.

For details on Argo and its parent company, Ontario Drive & Gear, check out the reporting posted on Snow Goer’s website.

Below is the full press release.

Renewal of Passion For Generations To Come (THIEF RIVER FALLS, April 24th, 2025) – Former Arctic Cat executive, Brad Darling, and an Investment Group acquire the Thief River Falls-based manufacturer of snowmobiles, ATVs and Side-by-Sides. Newly appointed CEO and President of Arctic Cat, Brad Darling, is eager to start moving the brand forward, stating, “The pursuit of the checkered flag is in Arctic Cat’s DNA. It’s what we were built on. Like anyone who has ever grabbed the throttle, it’s a relentless drive that pushes us forward and sparks our passion. Today is the start of a new chapter, one where Arctic Cat returns to the race, but with a powerful understanding: this race is never-ending, and we intend to lead.” Related Articles BRP continues its marine business dump with sale of Alumacraft

Scooterworks USA acquires Parts for Scooters

MAVTV acquired, to be renamed RACER Network

Textron seeks buyer for Arctic Cat division Since taking ownership of Arctic Cat in 2017, Textron Specialized Vehicles invested a great deal of time and resources to keep the brand and its technology at the forefront. This dedication was most recently proven with the release of the all-new Arctic Cat 858 C-TEC2™ engine and Catalyst snowmobile chassis. “We seek to continue Arctic Cat’s investment in its brand, products, people and dealers, extending its positive momentum. As a permanent fixture of Thief River Falls, MN for over 63 years, this iconic brand has benefited from the passion of not only the employees but also the entire community. We are now able to wipe away any uncertainty and are looking ahead with great excitement,” continued Mr. Darling. After a 17-year tenure at Arctic Cat, Mr. Darling assumed the role of CEO and President of ARGO in 2016, where he remains today. Founded in 1967, ARGO is the worldwide leader for amphibious Xtreme Terrain Vehicles (XTVs). Their unmistakable 6- and 8-wheeled amphibious vehicles are well known for their ability to “Go Anywhere.” Mr. Darling will continue to lead both companies into the future while leaning on potential synergies shared within the off-road segment. While each brand will be owned and operated separately, the brand alignment of ARGO alongside Arctic Cat is a perfect match as Arctic Cat’s line of machines bring the passion on and off the trail, while the ARGO adventure starts where the trail ends. Whether you’re on-trail, off-trail, reaching new elevations or pushing limits on the track, Arctic Cat will be here, ready to support every checkered flag in your future. Arctic Cat is here to Share Our Passion with you for generations to come!

We also reached out to Argo’s Marketing Manager, who sent us the press release. He said that the purchase was Brad Darling and his investment group separately. These investors are also a large stakeholder in Argo/Ontario Gear. As we understand it, Darling will be at the helm of both companies going forward.