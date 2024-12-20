Textron seeks buyer for Arctic Cat division

PSB’s sister publication, Snow Goer, reports that Textron is seeking a buyer for its Arctic Cat division as it recently filed a Form 8-K report with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Textron has begun seeking a new buyer or other “strategic alternatives” for its Arctic Cat division in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. (Photo: Snow Goer)

Textron’s filing says: “Pursuing strategic alternatives for its powersports product line within the Industrial segment’s Textron Specialized Vehicles (TSV) business.”

Textron says that the market for powersports products “continues to remain soft,” therefore, management has begun to review alternatives for the business, aka, a new buyer.

“The consumer end market demand for powersports products continues to remain soft,” the filing continued. “As a result, and in conjunction with its annual operating plan process, TSV has begun to pause production of its powersports products as Textron’s management reviews strategic alternatives for the business. Upon completion of limited production runs to satisfy customer commitments, production of TSV’s powersports products will be paused indefinitely in the first half of 2025.”

The extended halt on production follows an earlier announcement of a production stop until the first quarter of 2025.

2025 Arctic Cat ZR 858 R-XC. (Photos: Snow Goer, Arctic Cat)

A “strategic alternative” could include selling the division to an interested third party. Chatter among industry insiders has focused on brands like Argo, CF Moto, John Deere, Yamaha, and others who, in theory, could be interested in Arctic Cat – both for its current products and for its U.S.-based manufacturing facilities in Thief River Falls and St. Cloud, Minnesota.

However, all the potential suitors for Arctic Cat have been dropped purely as speculation, with few hard facts behind any of it.

UPDATE: Official Statement From Textron

Snow Goer reached out to Brandon Haddock at Textron, and he relayed the following official announcement:

“In response to the ongoing business conditions facing the powersports industry, Arctic Cat will suspend manufacturing operations indefinitely at our facilities in Thief River Falls and St. Cloud, Minnesota, after planned production in the first half of 2025 is complete.

“Textron Inc. also announced that it is exploring strategic alternatives regarding the future of the powersports business. These actions are difficult but necessary as we have continued to experience softness in consumer end-market demand, resulting in a need to reduce costs.

“Arctic Cat remains open for business with respect to selling current inventory and providing aftermarket support and services to our existing installed customer base. Our sales organization, customer service teams, aftermarket distribution centers, and other functions are ready to assist our dealers and loyal customers. We are committed to providing the service and support to keep our thousands of loyal customers riding and enjoying Arctic Cat vehicles.

“We will resume production as planned after the new year to produce units under existing customer commitments. However, once that build is completed, we will suspend operations indefinitely, and will release our manufacturing employees at the Thief River Falls and St. Cloud facilities. Employees who work through their specific completion date will be offered severance benefits.

“We will monitor industry conditions throughout this suspension and make further announcements about our operational plans when we have more information to share.

“We thank our employees, dealers, customers, and supporters for their loyalty, patience, and understanding as we weather the difficult conditions facing our business and our industry.”

Arctic Cat SEC Announcement

The rest of the Textron announcement focused on the short-term financial impact of the move – which is what most filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission typically do.

The filing reads: “As a result of these developments, on December 18, 2024, Textron management approved additional actions at the Industrial segment under Textron’s 2023 restructuring plan. Total pretax special charges related to the 2023 restructuring plan are now expected to increase from the previously announced range of $165 million to $170 million to a range of $190 million to $205 million.

“The increased charges of $25 million to $35 million are related to contract termination costs associated with the powersports production pause. These charges will be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, with additional cash outlays of $25 million to $35 million expected primarily in the first half of 2025. We expect the plan to be substantially completed in the first half of 2025. In addition, due to the indefinite production pause, the Company expects to incur an inventory valuation charge in the range of $30 million to $40 million to write down production-related powersports inventory to its net realizable value. Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure The inventory valuation charge discussed above is expected to reduce Adjusted earnings per share for 2024 by approximately $0.12 to $0.16.”

The wider implications for the snowmobile market could be significant as only two OEMs are left in the segment – Polaris and BRP/Ski-Doo. On the off-road side, there are many players that will likely fill the void. However, Arctic Cat has a loyal following and would be an attractive option for the right buyer.

Source: Snow Goer