Yamaha to auction off final Sidewinder SRX

The last of the legendary Yamaha snowmobile will be sold to the highest bidder. Yamaha’s North American Snowmobile Team will auction the final iconic Sidewinder SRX snowmobile, number 998 of 998. Proceeds from the sale will be directed to the snowmobile community to support for years to come.

The custom-crated 2025 Yamaha Sidewinder SRX model number 998 was unveiled at Hay Days. (Photo: Snow Goer)

The auction will take place online from February 9, 2025, to February 15, 2025, and will be open to all bidders with a residential home address in the U.S. or Canada. The auction will last 7 days. This collectible snowmobile will come with a hand-built, custom crate to display the last Sidewinder SRX as it appears at major snowmobile events this season. The #998 SRX was unveiled at Hay Days.

On February 15, 2025, Yamaha will join the Snowmobile Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Eagle River Snowmobile Hall Of Fame to host a Yamaha Snowmobiles celebration and announce the lucky winner of the 2025 Sidewinder SRX. The funds raised by the auction will be donated to the ISMA grant program to be given out to the North American Snowmobile Community.

The back of the crate includes a pictorial timeline of Yamaha’s 57-year history in snowmobiling.

To sign up as a registered bidder, visit bringatrailer.com.