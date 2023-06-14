ISMA reports 2023 worldwide snowmobile sales

John Prusak, editor of our sister magazine Snow Goer, has shared highlights released by the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association (ISMA) about new snowmobile sales worldwide, from May 1, 2022, through April 30 of this year.

According to Prusak, the ISMA shared that worldwide sales of new snowmobiles dropped by 4.5 percent to 124,769 units, due to supply chain issues and the shutdown of sales in Russia.

Check out the article to learn how sales performed in each U.S. region, Canada, and other countries:

Below is a brief summary of 2023 snowmobile sales in Canada:

New snowmobile sales in Canada dropped from 50,943 units to 48,252 units, or 4.5 percent, in 2023. Prusak noted that the highest number of snowmobiles sold in Canada since 2000 were sold last year.

ISMA data shows that 2023 sales in Central Canada grew by about 400 units, sales in the East dropped by about 1,700 units and sales in the West also dropped by about 750 units. Click the image above to read more.