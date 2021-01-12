Maine, Northeast expect busy snowmobiling season: report

News from the Northeast is positive this season, as WMTW 8 ABC is reporting, “Snowmobiles are in huge demand as Mainers try to get through the winter amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

Powersports Business has previously reported that dealers are expecting a busy season, despite OEMs predicting the possibility of low on-hand inventory. Sibling publication Snow Goer also provided insight on last year’s 2019-2020 selling season back in May.

Mother Nature has been late to the party in many areas throughout the Midwest that are still waiting for measureable snow to fall yet, but what are you seeing so far for sales this season? Either comment below or drop a line at NLongworth@PowersportsBusiness.com and let us know how the new year has been!

