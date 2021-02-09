Dealer inventory through April already sold: report

Minnesota’s Twin Cities news station Kare 11 is reporting that snowmobile inventory is light for some dealerships across the “land of 10,000 lakes" that’s also known for copious amounts of snow.

According to the story, Kent Anderson, owner of Tri-K Sports in Maple Plain, says he was “scared to death,” in the early weeks of the pandemic, but “It is the opposite of what we thought was going to happen.”

Powersports Business previously reported that overall snowmobile sales slipped last season, but some owners were seeing strong demand throughout the fall as there has been a rush on powersports machines and equipment.

The upcoming snow section will feature different dealers from around the nation discussing what they’re seeing so far this winter.

Have your input counted! Drop a line to NLongworth@PowersportsBusiness.com and let us know what you’re seeing so far this snowmobile season.