Dealership ‘sold out’ of snowmobiles: report

One dealership in Yellowknife, the capital city of Canada’s Northwest Territories, has completely sold out of snowmobiles and doesn’t expect more until fall, according to reporting from CBC.CA.

Polar Tech Recreation owner Joey Sutton said dealership typically sells 180 to 190 sleds a year, but this year sold 225 before Dec. 1. "We're turning away customers every day," said Sutton in the story.

Powersports Business recently reported about a dealership in Maine changing ownership and seeing strong sales as well.

