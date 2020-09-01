Arctic Cat unveils 2021 race sleds

Although in the past the anticipated unveiling has been a Hay Days crowd favorite, Arctic Cat offered plenty of excitement when it announced three new race sleds for the 2021 season.

Unveiled were a 6000 R-SX for bump racing, a 6000 R-XC for terrain racing and an 8000 R-M for hill climb racing. The snowmobiles are built on an existing, familiar platform after Cat took a year off last season – but each machine has unique characteristics that make them particularly interesting.

Our sibling publication Snow Goer has all the details, so head on over and see what race fans are sure to be talking about.