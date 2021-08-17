Polaris unveils 2022 snowmobile racing fleet

Normally announced during the annual Hay Days Grass Drags weekend in September – the “unofficial kick-off to winter” throughout Minnesota – Polaris surprised the snowmobile racing world by unveiling its 2022 race sled earlier this year.

The Snocross-focused 600R featured a major jump forward for 2021 thanks to a new engine package, but its 2022 changes will be more subtle.

For information on the sled, as well as, Polaris’ hillclimb and 600 Indy Cross Country offering, head to Powersports Business sibling publication Snow Goer by clicking the photo below for additional details and background.