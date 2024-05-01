Organizers cancel ‘Blessing of the Bikes’ due to threats

In Holland, Michigan, the annual Lakeshore Blessing of the Bikes event kicks off the riding season every spring to keep riders safe throughout the year. However, this year’s event, scheduled for April 28, was canceled because of safety concerns.

This year’s Lakeshore Blessing of the Bikes in Holland, Michigan was called off because of threats of violence, according to organizers. (Photo: Blessing of the Bikes, Facebook)

“Over the years, we have weathered rain, sleet, snow, COVID-19, but gun violence toward any of our guests is not acceptable,” organizers said on its Facebook page.

By noon on Friday, organizers announced the event would be called off on Sunday. Later, the event’s Facebook page stated the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was informed by the FBI of a credible risk of violence at the event.

The event has helped raise more than $200,000 for West Michigan charities over the past 21 years, according to the organizers.

The organizers hope to hold the event with no issues next year and to celebrate warmer weather returning and a safe start to the riding season once again.