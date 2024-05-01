DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Parts Unlimited names newest South Central sales reps

The StaffMay 1, 2024

Parts Unlimited has announced the addition of Joby Windmiller and Anthony Romero to its South Central sales representative team. Windmiller will cover Missouri and Arkansas, and Romero will cover Northeastern Texas.

Joby Windmiller

Windmiller joins Parts Unlimited with several years of powersports industry experience, including sales and marketing at the distributor level. He started riding at a young age and has competed in Motocross, Hare Scrambles and Road Racing. He currently enjoys MX track days, woods riding and dual sport adventures, and is a Charter Life Member of the AMA. In his spare time, Windmiller enjoys camping, mountain bike riding and spending time with family.

Anthony Romero

Romero also joins Parts Unlimited with powersports industry experience in sales and marketing at the distributor level. His riding experience includes dirt bikes, watercraft and Harley Davidson motorcycles. Outside of powersports, Anthony enjoys bass fishing.

