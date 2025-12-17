Distributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

LeMans set to energize AIMExpo as exhibitor and exclusive coffee sponsor

The StaffDecember 17, 2025

With AIMExpo 2026 just weeks away, LeMans Corporation announced it will have a strong presence at the Anaheim, California, tradeshow as both official exhibitor and exclusive coffee sponsor, with the aftermarket distributor available on the floor for attendees to explore new products and incentives — and not to mention, free coffee.

LeMans Corp. subsidiary Drag Specialties’ semi returns to AIMExpo as the backdrop for the Bagger Racing League Bagger Build-Off, giving attendees a front-row look at craftsmanship, performance, and innovation in action. (Photo: AIMExpo)

“At LeMans Corp., we’re stepping up to ensure the powersports industry thrives,” says Paul Devine, vice president of sales and marketing at LeMans. “By partnering with AIMExpo Anaheim and becoming the exclusive coffee sponsor, we’re not only fueling dealer engagement — we’re also amplifying our brand presence as Supercross kicks off just blocks away. We are pumped to have the Bagger Build-Off at the Drag Specialties semi and to continue supporting the Bagger Racing League.”

The Drag Specialties semi returns to AIMExpo as the backdrop for the Bagger Racing League Bagger Build-Off, giving attendees a front-row look at craftsmanship, performance, and innovation in action. Nearby at the AIMExpo Starting Line, the Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties booth will showcase a lineup of new products across LeMans’ brands.

Those attending can start each morning at the AIMExpo Starting Line, where Drag Specialties and Parts Unlimited will be near the main entrance. Dealers can also connect with LeMans representatives on the show floor to learn about exclusive event-only incentives available during AIMExpo.

AIMExpo, running Jan. 7-9, comes just weeks ahead of LeMans Corp.’s 2026 NVP Product Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, highlighting the company’s ongoing engagement with dealers throughout the season.

“AIMExpo thrives because of partners like LeMans that show up and bring renewed energy year after year,” says Andre Albert, MIC director of marketing and events. “They help set the tone for what this event is all about — connecting people, driving progress, and keeping the industry moving forward.”

