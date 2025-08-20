LeMans Corporation is making a high-profile return to AIMExpo as the industry trade show heads to Anaheim, California, January 7–9, 2026.

The LeMans exhibit will be positioned just inside AIMExpo’s main entrance, where “The Starting Line” will greet attendees with complimentary coffee, sponsored by Drag Specialties and Parts Unlimited. (Photo: AIMExpo)

The distributor will anchor its presence with the Drag Specialties semi, sponsor free coffee for attendees, highlight custom motorcycles, and roll out exclusive dealer incentives.

For LeMans, the timing couldn’t be better: AIMExpo coincides with the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener at nearby Angel Stadium, bringing added energy to the start of the new year.

“At LeMans Corporation, we’re stepping up to ensure the powersports industry thrives,” says Paul Devine, vice President of sales and marketing. “By partnering with AIMExpo and becoming the exclusive coffee sponsor, we’re fueling dealer engagement while amplifying our presence as Supercross kicks off just blocks away.”

The partnership between LeMans, AIMExpo, and the Motorcycle Industry Council extends beyond Anaheim. At the upcoming Parts NVP show in Milwaukee this September, the organizations will team up to award 10 free MIC Dealer Memberships. And just two weeks after AIMExpo, the 2026 NVP Product Expo will launch in Louisville, keeping momentum rolling for dealers. And don’t forget that PSB’s Accelerate Conference splits the two shows, kicking off in Orlando from January 18-20, 2026.

“AIMExpo is a strong complement to our 2025 show and our 2026 NVP Product Expo in Louisville,” Devine adds. “Each event helps us support and bring together our dealers, which is at the heart of everything we do.”