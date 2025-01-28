LeMans Corporation expands involvement at AIMExpo

LeMans Corporation, with its brands Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties, not only committed early to AIMExpo 2025, but as one of the top distributors of aftermarket products and accessories in the powersports market, also expanded their involvement at the Las Vegas show, with a corporate booth, display rig, outreach to their brands, and by sponsoring free coffee for show attendees. This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s 2025 NVP Product Expo in Louisville, Kentucky.

Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties will be expanding its involvement with AIMExpo in 2025, and will sponsor the coffee station at the show (Photo: Staff)

“At LeMans Corporation, we’re stepping up to ensure the powersports industry thrives by proudly partnering with AIMExpo to make this year’s event a resounding success,” says Paul Devine, vice president of sales and marketing at LeMans Corporation. “Bringing dealers together is at the heart of what we do, and we believe there’s tremendous value in complementing our NVP show with the energy and opportunities AIMExpo offers. Together, these events show there’s room for multiple platforms to connect, grow, and elevate the industry we all love. We’re also excited to share that Drag Specialties is the official coffee sponsor for AIMExpo 2025, so enjoy a coffee with us as we come together to fuel the future of powersports.”

The “Torque Up Your Day” coffee, compliments of Drag Specialties, will be one of the features at AIMExpo’s new Starting Line, created to help dealers customize their ultimate show experience with an interactive floor plan and schedule, industry data, and activations right as they enter.

“Creating a memorable dealer experience at the show is one of the most critical components of AIMExpo,” says Cinnamon Kernes, vice president of market expansion at MIC. “We created the Starting Line so attendees could have an engaging place to connect with colleagues as they plan their time at the show. Doing that over free coffee hosted by Drag Specialties will make the start of their day that much better.”