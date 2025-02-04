FlexPath DXP to showcase VeriQual at AIMExpo

FlexPath DXP, an innovator in Fintech solutions, will be exhibiting at AIMExpo 2025 to showcase its patent-pending VeriQual web app.

Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to experience live demonstrations of VeriQual’s identity verification and credit prequalification solution at booth #7030 in the Digital & Tech Sector during the exhibition.

VeriQual is designed to streamline the customer journey by offering frictionless identity verification and credit prequalification with just a phone number. By eliminating traditional form fills and enhancing security, VeriQual helps dealerships prevent fraud, increase qualified leads, and accelerate transactions in powersports and adjacent industries.

“We are excited to showcase VeriQual at AIMExpo and demonstrate how it empowers dealers with instant, identity-verified credit prequalification,” says Tarry Shebesta, CEO of FlexPath DXP. “Fraud prevention is becoming a top priority for dealers and lenders. VeriQual offers an innovative solution that seamlessly integrates into the sales process, ensuring both efficiency and security.”

Booth visitors will experience how VeriQual transforms the sales process. Attendees visiting booth #7030 will see firsthand how VeriQual:

Instantly verifies customer identity using cutting-edge authentication.

Provides real-time credit prequalification without affecting credit scores.

Reduces fraud risk and enhances compliance with regulatory standards.

Delivers a seamless digital experience that increases conversion rates.

In addition to booth demonstrations, Tarry Shebesta will participate in a Tech Talk presentation, providing insights into the evolving landscape of fraud prevention and credit prequalification for dealers on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 3 pm PST.

AIMExpo takes place February 5-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the South Hall.