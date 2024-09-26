NPA and MIC to partner for charity at AIMExpo 2025

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) will hold a special charitable auction to benefit the Road 2 Recovery Foundation at the American International Motorcycle Expo (AIMExpo) 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be held Thursday, February 6, from 4 pm to 5 pm PT.

The auction will feature 15 to 20 highly valuable items and collectibles, including signed memorabilia from AMA, MotoGP, and NASCAR athletes. All items will be auctioned off live by NPA’s auctioneer. The items will be on display at AIMExpo, and prospective bidders can preview them on NPA’s website before AIMExpo, February 5-7, 2025. (Staff photo)

NPA and the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) have partnered to provide the fundraising platform and donate the expenses associated with the charity auction event.

“Giving back is one of our core values at NPA, especially to an organization like Road 2 Recovery, which specializes in helping injured athletes,” comments Ryan Keefe, vice president of marketing for NPA. “Partnering with AIMExpo in Las Vegas will take this charity auction to another level!”

“The powersports industry is made up of a lot of passionate people, all fans of the sports we follow. We are also an extremely benevolent industry; having a charity auction at AIMExpo and allowing some of us to get our hands on some memorabilia makes perfect sense,” says Andre Albert, director of marketing and events for MIC. “We look forward to bringing this auction to our attendees and supporting the Road 2 Recovery Foundation.”

“We are excited to partner with both NPA and AIMExpo to bring this auction to life,” says Jimmy Button, founder of Road 2 Recovery. “It’s partners like these that allow us at Road 2 Recovery to continue carrying out our mission of helping our injured athletes through their recovery process. With the help and support of many riders and drivers on both two and four wheels, the auction items should be a hit with everyone.”

Make a Difference!

Own a piece of motorsport history while supporting the vital work of the Road 2 Recovery Foundation. With a lineup of unique, high-value items up for grabs, this is your chance to bid on exclusive memorabilia. 100% of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Road 2 Recovery Foundation.

Donors and buyers will receive tax-deductible receipts. Whether you’re a collector, a fan, or simply someone who wants to give back, this auction offers something for everyone. Come ready to bid, and make this event unforgettable—because together, we can change lives!

Interested in donating?

If you have something you would like to donate to this auction, please contact Rylee Primicias, NPA’s marketing coordinator, at rprimicias@npauctions.com by October 31, 2024.