The 2024 AMA Road Race Grand Championship set for Oct. 18-20

The AMA Road Race Grand Championship will return to the historic Daytona International Speedway on Oct. 18-20, running alongside the famed Biketoberfest event.

The event will run at the iconic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., alongside Biketoberfest, featuring hundreds of vendors, motorcycle shows, and scenic rides throughout the city’s iconic landscape. (Photo: AMA)

“As is the case every year, the 2024 AMA Road Race Grand Championship is sure to be an excellent event filled with fierce competition for AMA National No. 1 Plates,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant says. “You cannot find a better venue than Daytona International Speedway, and we’re looking forward to another outstanding weekend of racing.”

Sanctioned by the AMA and operated by the America Superbike Racing Association, the AMA Road Race Grand Championship will include three days of high-speed racing action on the asphalt in Daytona Beach, with many AMA No. 1 plates and special awards ripe for the taking.

“ASRA is once again excited to host the AMA Road Race Grand Championship at the extraordinary Daytona International Speedway,” says ASRA Partner Alex Spellman. “Once again, we will crown the Road Race National Champions.”

In addition to the national championships, several riders will race their way to prestigious AMA special awards. Chief among them is the Nicky Hayden AMA Road Race Horizon Award, which is earned by the racer who shows the necessary ability and demeanor to excel at the professional level. The AMA Amateur Road Racer of the Year and AMA Road Race Vet/Senior awards will also be presented during the event.

