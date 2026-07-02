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Used Bikes Direct named title sponsor of inaugural Moto-Texas Superbike Challenge

The StaffJuly 2, 2026

Used Bikes Direct, one of the nation’s leading pre-owned sport bike dealers, has been named title sponsor of the inaugural Moto-Texas Superbike Challenge, the first amateur-sanctioned motorcycle road race to be held at Circuit of the Americas.

The three-day event, organized by the CMRA and sponsored by Used Bikes Direct, is scheduled for July 3-5 and will take place on the same 3.426-mile Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. (Photo: CMRA/Used Bikes Direct)

The Dallas-Fort Worth-based retailer, which also operates a Houston location and ships motorcycles nationwide, specializes in pre-owned sport bikes, parts and accessories, serving riders across Texas and the U.S.

The three-day event, organized by the Central Motorcycle Roadracing Association, is scheduled for July 3-5 and will take place on the same 3.426-mile circuit that hosts the United States Grand Prix and the Grand Prix of the Americas.

Organizers say riders from across the country will compete for a share of a $25,000 purse during double-header sprint races throughout the Fourth of July weekend. Every race will also be livestreamed, marking the association’s largest broadcast effort to date.

“This is exactly the kind of event we want our name on,” Used Bikes Direct CEO Daniel Hyde said in a release. “We’ve built a great relationship with the new ownership at CMRA and RideSmart Motorcycle School, and titling this event is our way of showing how much we believe in what they’re building.”

As title sponsor, Used Bikes Direct will receive branding throughout the venue, in event marketing, and on the live broadcast. Hyde said the sponsorship reflects the company’s long-term commitment to motorcycle road racing.

“We’re passionate about road racing, and our goal is to compete at the club level, the national level and ultimately on the global stage,” he said. “This partnership is just the beginning.”

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CMRA owner Dave Johnson said the partnership will help elevate the organization’s premier event.

“Bringing CMRA’s biggest event yet to Circuit of the Americas is a milestone for amateur road racing, and partners like Used Bikes Direct make it possible,” Johnson said in the press release. “Daniel and his team share our commitment to growing the sport and making it accessible.”

The Moto-Texas Superbike Challenge is sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association and is open to licensed road racers from recognized U.S. road racing organizations who hold a current AMA membership.

The event schedule includes practice and qualifying on Friday, July 3, followed by sprint races on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers are also offering a single spectator admission that covers all three days.

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The StaffJuly 2, 2026

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