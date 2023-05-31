Road 2 Recovery launches Brian Barnes’ Moto Museum Collection Auction

Road 2 Recovery (R2R), the official charity of the Pro Motocross Championship, kicks off the Brian Barnes’ Moto Museum Collection Auction in conjunction with the opening round of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship. R2R is a nonprofit organization founded in 2000 to help AMA-licensed motocross and supercross professionals and action sports athletes with financial assistance after sustaining career-ending injuries as well as providing motivational, emotional and spiritual support to these racers and their families.

The two-part auction is set to make history with more than 340 exceptional and exclusive items up for grabs, ranging from race-worn and autographed jerseys of once-in-a-lifetime significance to a few “buy it now” pieces for the casual fan or collector.

Jeff Stanton 1989 Autographed Camel Supercross Jersey

The scale of this auction is unparalleled, thanks to the exceptional generosity of Brian Barnes, the legendary former public address announcer for Washougal MX Park, who has graciously donated his entire Moto Museum Collection in support of R2R’s mission to contribute to the betterment of the motocross community.

Johnny O’Mara 1990 Autographed Raceworn Answer Jersey

The Brian Barnes Moto Museum Collection represents the single-largest memorabilia donation to R2R in the non-profit’s history. Due to the magnitude of available items, the inventory is divided into two online auctions, both available exclusively on MXLocker.com. The first Auction began May 27 and will run for seven days. The second auction will launch on July 22, coinciding with the Washougal National, and will feature items of historic significance linked to the iconic racetrack.

Barnes' profound contributions to the sport as an event presenter, announcer and assistant to the Washougal owners have left an indelible mark on American motocross, and he has become one of the industry's most beloved figures over the past 40 years.

David Bailey Raceworn Autographed 1983 Season Winning Jersey

“I would like to thank all the individuals and riders who contributed to this collection over the years. The memories associated with them helped me enjoy a dream career,” Barnes says. “These auctioned items will assist injured riders in need and there’s no one better to make sure they receive the support they deserve than Road 2 Recovery. Please give generously. Thank you to all the amazing and selfless members our industry and our incredibly loyal fans who are always willing to lend their support to a worthwhile cause.”

In honor of Brian’s contributions and his exceptional collection, R2R is creating a digital museum showcasing his collection. The virtual showcase launched on Road2Recovery.com on Tuesday, May 30. Each item in the collection is digitally displayed with detailed historical significance. For the first time, fans can view the collection online, learn about Brian’s enduring passion for the sport, and delve into the rich history of each piece in this remarkable collection.

Rick Johnson 1983 Autographed Raceworn JT Racing Jersey

