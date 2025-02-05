AIMExpo opens with new product presentations, OEM tour and dealer training

On Wednesday, AIMExpo kicks off with a slew of new product presentations at the Las Vegas Convention Center. First up will be a guided OEM tour on the show floor. The meeting begins at 9 am by the REV’IT! ADV Checkpoint at the Starting Line near the main entrance. The tour will continue to the booths for Suzuki, Moto Morini, the Piaggio Group, the KTM group of brands, Zero Motorcycles, Royal Enfield, and Segway.

AIMExpo opens on Wednesday, Feb. 5 in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

On Wednesday afternoon, product presentations begin on-stage at New Product Central near the main entrance (booth 2000).

Wednesday New Product Presentations

2 pm – SBS Friction A/S

2:15 pm – SW-MOTECH

2:30 pm – Automatic Distributors

2:45 pm – Brembo North America

3 pm – SMK Helmets

3:15 pm – Keeway America

Thursday’s New Product Presentations

10:30am Denago PowerSports

10:45am Kabuto Helmets

11:00am Vance and Hines & Burley Brand

11:15am Progressive Suspension Performance Machine

11:30am Wheeler Advertising

1:00pm KYT Helmets

1:15pm Intelligent Cranium Helmets

1:30pm Kayo

1:45pm Hero Hub

2:00pm Rabaconda

2:15pm Alpinestars

Wednesday’s highlights feature an AIMExpo kickoff session on protecting and promoting powersports, an update from NPDA, and how to streamline your service department, among other presentations.

10:30am – 10:45am

Your Dealer Association Update — How the National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) is Helping to Protect Your Investment

Presented by: NPDA

11:15am – 12noon: Disruptive Thinking Stage

AIMExpo Kickoff Session: Protecting and Promoting Powersports

11am – 11:15am

Service Efficiencies with Lightspeed: Streamline Your Service Department

Presented by: Lightspeed

11:30am – 11:45am

Find, Win and Keep More Customers with AI

Presented by: Rollick

12:15pm – 1:15pm

MIC Lunch & Learn: MIC Board of Directors, Up Close & Personal

MIC Business Center Booth 7006

1:30pm – 1:45pm

Navigating Digital Retailing and Consumer Buying Trends

Presented by: Cycle Trader

On Wednesday, other presentations on the show floor include a live taping of Powersports Business’ popular podcast Power Hour, where we will interview industry trainer and F&I expert Rob Greenwald with some special guests at the PSB booth #6129 from 1 pm to 3 pm. Taping will take place at 2 pm.

Rob Greenwald will be a guest on the Power Hour at the PSB booth 6129.

The AIMExpo Industry Party powered by Turn 14 Powersports is an excellent forum for friends old and new after a busy day on the show floor. The party starts at 5:30pm and runs to 8pm at The Backyard.