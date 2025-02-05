DealersDistributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

AIMExpo opens with new product presentations, OEM tour and dealer training

The StaffFebruary 5, 2025

On Wednesday, AIMExpo kicks off with a slew of new product presentations at the Las Vegas Convention Center. First up will be a guided OEM tour on the show floor. The meeting begins at 9 am by the REV’IT! ADV Checkpoint at the Starting Line near the main entrance. The tour will continue to the booths for Suzuki, Moto Morini, the Piaggio Group, the KTM group of brands, Zero Motorcycles, Royal Enfield, and Segway.

AIMExpo 2024
AIMExpo opens on Wednesday, Feb. 5 in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

On Wednesday afternoon, product presentations begin on-stage at New Product Central near the main entrance (booth 2000).

Wednesday New Product Presentations

  • 2 pm – SBS Friction A/S
  • 2:15 pm – SW-MOTECH
  • 2:30 pm – Automatic Distributors
  • 2:45 pm – Brembo North America
  • 3 pm – SMK Helmets
  • 3:15 pm – Keeway America

Thursday’s New Product Presentations

  • 10:30am Denago PowerSports
  • 10:45am Kabuto Helmets
  • 11:00am Vance and Hines & Burley Brand
  • 11:15am Progressive Suspension Performance Machine
  • 11:30am Wheeler Advertising
  • 1:00pm KYT Helmets
  • 1:15pm Intelligent Cranium Helmets
  • 1:30pm Kayo
  • 1:45pm Hero Hub
  • 2:00pm Rabaconda
  • 2:15pm Alpinestars

Wednesday’s highlights feature an AIMExpo kickoff session on protecting and promoting powersports, an update from NPDA, and how to streamline your service department, among other presentations.

Segway media tour at AIMExpo
The OEM Tour begins on Wednesday at 9 am at the REV’IT! ADV Checkpoint.

10:30am – 10:45am
Your Dealer Association Update — How the National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) is Helping to Protect Your Investment
Presented by: NPDA

11:15am – 12noon: Disruptive Thinking Stage
AIMExpo Kickoff Session: Protecting and Promoting Powersports

11am – 11:15am
Service Efficiencies with Lightspeed: Streamline Your Service Department
Presented by: Lightspeed

11:30am – 11:45am
Find, Win and Keep More Customers with AI
Presented by: Rollick

Related Articles

12:15pm – 1:15pm
MIC Lunch & Learn: MIC Board of Directors, Up Close & Personal
MIC Business Center Booth 7006

1:30pm – 1:45pm
Navigating Digital Retailing and Consumer Buying Trends
Presented by: Cycle Trader

On Wednesday, other presentations on the show floor include a live taping of Powersports Business’ popular podcast Power Hour, where we will interview industry trainer and F&I expert Rob Greenwald with some special guests at the PSB booth #6129 from 1 pm to 3 pm. Taping will take place at 2 pm.

Rob Greenwald will be a guest on the Power Hour at the PSB booth 6129.

The AIMExpo Industry Party powered by Turn 14 Powersports is an excellent forum for friends old and new after a busy day on the show floor. The party starts at 5:30pm and runs to 8pm at The Backyard.

Tags
The StaffFebruary 5, 2025

Related Articles

Kuryakyn's ENYGMA series Chrome and Black

PSB shares aftermarket product releases

January 29, 2025
NIU XQi3 electric dirtbike

NIU Technologies to showcase expansion and host dealer meeting at AIMExpo

January 29, 2025

PSB to host live Power Hour with Rob Greenwald at AIMExpo

January 28, 2025

LeMans Corporation expands involvement at AIMExpo

January 28, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button