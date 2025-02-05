AIMExpo opens with new product presentations, OEM tour and dealer training
On Wednesday, AIMExpo kicks off with a slew of new product presentations at the Las Vegas Convention Center. First up will be a guided OEM tour on the show floor. The meeting begins at 9 am by the REV’IT! ADV Checkpoint at the Starting Line near the main entrance. The tour will continue to the booths for Suzuki, Moto Morini, the Piaggio Group, the KTM group of brands, Zero Motorcycles, Royal Enfield, and Segway.
On Wednesday afternoon, product presentations begin on-stage at New Product Central near the main entrance (booth 2000).
Wednesday New Product Presentations
- 2 pm – SBS Friction A/S
- 2:15 pm – SW-MOTECH
- 2:30 pm – Automatic Distributors
- 2:45 pm – Brembo North America
- 3 pm – SMK Helmets
- 3:15 pm – Keeway America
Thursday’s New Product Presentations
- 10:30am Denago PowerSports
- 10:45am Kabuto Helmets
- 11:00am Vance and Hines & Burley Brand
- 11:15am Progressive Suspension Performance Machine
- 11:30am Wheeler Advertising
- 1:00pm KYT Helmets
- 1:15pm Intelligent Cranium Helmets
- 1:30pm Kayo
- 1:45pm Hero Hub
- 2:00pm Rabaconda
- 2:15pm Alpinestars
Wednesday’s highlights feature an AIMExpo kickoff session on protecting and promoting powersports, an update from NPDA, and how to streamline your service department, among other presentations.
10:30am – 10:45am
Your Dealer Association Update — How the National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) is Helping to Protect Your Investment
Presented by: NPDA
11:15am – 12noon: Disruptive Thinking Stage
AIMExpo Kickoff Session: Protecting and Promoting Powersports
11am – 11:15am
Service Efficiencies with Lightspeed: Streamline Your Service Department
Presented by: Lightspeed
11:30am – 11:45am
Find, Win and Keep More Customers with AI
Presented by: Rollick
12:15pm – 1:15pm
MIC Lunch & Learn: MIC Board of Directors, Up Close & Personal
MIC Business Center Booth 7006
1:30pm – 1:45pm
Navigating Digital Retailing and Consumer Buying Trends
Presented by: Cycle Trader
On Wednesday, other presentations on the show floor include a live taping of Powersports Business’ popular podcast Power Hour, where we will interview industry trainer and F&I expert Rob Greenwald with some special guests at the PSB booth #6129 from 1 pm to 3 pm. Taping will take place at 2 pm.
The AIMExpo Industry Party powered by Turn 14 Powersports is an excellent forum for friends old and new after a busy day on the show floor. The party starts at 5:30pm and runs to 8pm at The Backyard.