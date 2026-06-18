GoPro warns of ‘going-concern’ risk as sale review continues

Just over a month after announcing it was exploring a possible sale or merger, GoPro says mounting financial pressures have raised “substantial doubt” about the company’s ability to continue operating, adding urgency to an already high-stakes strategic review.

The financial warning comes shortly after one of GoPro’s most ambitious product launches in years. The company recently introduced its new Mission 1 camera platform, which is intended to move GoPro beyond its traditional action-camera roots and into more professional imaging markets. (Photo: GoPro)

The action camera manufacturer disclosed the warning in a recent regulatory filing, revealing that continued operating losses, weakening sales, and surging component costs have created uncertainty about its future. The company specifically cited unprecedented increases in memory costs, with some components rising by more than 100%, as a major factor affecting profitability.

The latest disclosure marks a significant escalation from the situation outlined in May, when GoPro announced that its board had authorized a formal review of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or merger. At the time, the company said it had received multiple unsolicited inquiries following its expansion into defense and aerospace applications and hired investment bank Houlihan Lokey to evaluate options.

The disclosure adds a new layer of uncertainty to the future of a brand that has become synonymous with powersports content creation over the past two decades. (Photo: GoPro)

For powersports dealers, the development is notable because GoPro remains one of the most recognizable brands in motorcycling, off-road riding, racing and adventure touring. The company’s cameras continue to be a staple accessory in dealership parts departments, rider training programs and OEM marketing content.

GoPro’s financial challenges have been building for several quarters. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue fell 26% year-over-year to $99 million, while camera sell-through declined 29%. The company reported an adjusted loss of 35 cents per share and negative EBITDA of $50 million. Retail channel revenue dropped 35% compared to the same period a year earlier.

The company has already announced plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 23% as part of a broader restructuring effort to lower expenses and preserve liquidity.

Ironically, the financial warning comes shortly after one of GoPro’s most ambitious product launches in years. The company recently introduced its new Mission 1 camera platform, which is intended to move GoPro beyond its traditional action-camera roots and into more professional imaging markets. Industry observers have pointed to the launch as a potential catalyst for renewed growth, though its commercial impact has yet to be reflected in the company’s financial results.

GoPro said management is pursuing several options to improve its financial position, including negotiations with lenders, asset sales, continued cost reductions, and the ongoing evaluation of strategic alternatives. However, the company acknowledged that many of those efforts depend on factors outside its control and warned that there is no guarantee they will be successful.

While GoPro has not announced plans to seek bankruptcy protection, the company’s latest filing states that if its turnaround efforts are unsuccessful, it could be forced to significantly reduce operations, restructure the business, or pursue protection under federal bankruptcy laws.

The disclosure adds a new layer of uncertainty to the future of a brand that has become synonymous with powersports content creation over the past two decades. Whether GoPro ultimately finds a buyer, merger partner, or successful turnaround strategy may determine not only the company’s future, but also how one of the industry’s most recognizable technology brands evolves in the years ahead.