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Parts, Drag add new dual sales rep for South Central region

The StaffJune 23, 2026

LeMans Corp. subsidiaries Drag Specialties and Parts Unlimited recently announced Dan Marino as their newest dual sales representative for the company’s South Central region, where he will cover Louisiana and Florida.

Dan Marino was named the newest dual sales representative for Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties, covering the South Central region. (Photo: Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties

Marino brings to the Parts and Drag team years of aftermarket sales-level experience and extensive industry knowledge.  This, combined with his passion for riding — which includes more than 35 years of racing motocross — makes him a great addition to Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties. 

When not working with dealers or riding, Marino says he enjoys staying active through workouts, golfing, cooking, and spending time with family. 

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The StaffJune 23, 2026

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