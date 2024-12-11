Keeway America teams up with Northpoint Commercial Finance

Keeway America, the U.S. distributor for Keeway and Benelli motorcycles, has partnered with Northpoint Commercial Finance.

Benelli’s TRK platform update will make its U.S. debut in January 2025. Photos courtesy of Benelli



Dealers can now utilize Northpoint Commercial Finance to plan for 2025 by expanding their offering with Benelli Motorcycles, Keeway Scooters and Benda Motorcycles, with the flexibility Northpoint’s floor planning program offers.

2025 Models

Benelli’s vintage-inspired Imperiale 400 has arrived at its East Coast warehouse in time for the holidays.

The company says its Benelli’s vintage-inspired Imperiale 400 has arrived at its warehouse just in time for a last-minute holiday gift. Keeway also announced that the Benelli TRK 702 and TRK 702X will be available to dealers in January 2025.

These models are already in high demand, according to Keeway: “We encourage dealers to pre-order these units now to ensure a full Benelli representation going into the new year. Stay tuned for updates on Benelli’s Xplorer 902, Tornado 550, and BKX 300, slated to take you for a ride in 2025!”

Dealer Stimulus

In response to a challenging 2024, the company is entering 2025 with optimism and a commitment to growth, launching an exclusive opportunity for dealers through its 2025 Dealer Stimulus program.

Dealers who join Keeway America can now unlock exclusive benefits designed to fuel growth in the year ahead. Keeway says this is a limited-time opportunity for dealers to strengthen their business and build a partnership with a growing OEM.

Additionally, Keeway America is looking for industry professionals interested in joining its dynamic team to send inquiries and resumes to admin@keewayamerica.com.