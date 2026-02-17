Finance and InsuranceLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Northpoint names Childress new VP of sales

The StaffFebruary 17, 2026

Northpoint Commercial Finance has named Gary Childress vice president of sales, where he will oversee and direct sales for the organization’s marine, manufactured housing, powersports, recreational vehicle, and trailer divisions.

Gary Childress is Northpoint’s newest vice president of sales. (Photo: Northpoint Commercial Finance)

In this new capacity, Childress will work closely with the Northpoint sales team across these designated categories to drive dealer growth, strengthen partnerships, and align sales initiatives with the internal operations and credit teams.

Before this appointment, Childress served three years as Northpoint’s vice president of marine operations. In addition, he brings 30-plus years of experience in sales, operations, and leadership, having spent a decade at Genuine Parts Company and more than 20 years at American Honda Motor Company, where he built extensive expertise in driving growth and operational excellence.

“Gary has been instrumental in strengthening our marine operations, and his deep understanding of both our dealers and internal teams makes him a natural fit to lead our sales organization,” said Northpoint president and CEO Dan Radley in a news release. “As VP of sales, Gary brings a unique operational perspective that will elevate how we support our partners and drive strategic growth across the business.”

“My focus is to help our team and partners grow, to strengthen relationships and to work together to deliver exceptional service through innovation, collaboration and execution,” Childress adds.

