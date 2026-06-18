Octane sells $340M loan portfolio to Bayview Asset Management

Fintech firm Octane announced June 16 that it has sold a portfolio of $340 million of fixed-rate installment powersports and outdoor power equipment loans to affiliates of Bayview Asset Management, a global alternative investment firm.

The portfolio of loans was newly originated by Octane’s in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial, and will be serviced by Roadrunner Account Services, LLC.

With this transaction, Octane continues to diversify its broad base of institutional capital partners. This is the its sixth whole loan sale to-date and its first with Bayview. Octane has sold or signed commitments to sell $3.7 billion of consumer loans through whole loan sales and forward-flow agreements since its first in December 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bayview as a new capital partner,” says Nicholas Makarov, senior vice president and head of capital markets at Octane. “This transaction is a testament to the strength of our platform, the performance of our portfolio, and the continued demand for Octane’s assets.”

Earlier in 2026, Octane surpassed $8 billion in aggregate originations. The company has issued more than $4.7 billion in asset-backed securitizations and has been recognized for its excellence in capital markets, winning ABS Issuer of the Year in 2026 and ABS Deal of the Year in 2025 at the Global Capital US Securitization Awards.