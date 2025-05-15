Octane sells $200M powersports loan portfolio to investment firm

Octane, a financing company for the powersports industry, announced May 6 that it has agreed to sell a portfolio of $200 million of fixed-rate installment powersports loans to Yieldstreet, a private market investing platform.

The portfolio of whole loans was newly originated by Octane’s in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial, and will be serviced by Octane’s in-house loan servicer, Roadrunner Account Services, LLC. Yieldstreet received financing from JPMorgan to facilitate the transaction.

This is Octane’s third whole loan sale to Yieldstreet. About 18 months ago, Octane sold a total of $280 million of fixed-rate powersports loans to Yieldstreet via two transactions, the first of which was Octane’s first whole loan sale and Yieldstreet’s inaugural private credit facility. Octane has sold or entered forward flow commitments of over $2.2 billion to date.

“Yieldstreet has been a strong partner for Octane since the fourth quarter of 2023, and we are both pleased and grateful for their continued interest in and commitment to our business,” says Steven Fernald, president and chief financial officer at Octane.

We look forward to deepening our relationship with them as we continue to drive growth for dealers and OEMs with our innovative solutions and seamless, digital experience. — Steven Fernald

Yieldstreet’s managing director and head of credit investments, Fahd Basir says the transaction strengthened the relationship with Octane, a partnership that has generated $500 million.

“We look forward to future opportunities with Octane’s exceptional team as Yieldstreet continues to provide individual investors with broader access to attractive private markets investments previously limited to institutional capital,” says Basir.

This announcement follows a period of significant momentum for Octane. The company recently surpassed $6 billion in aggregate originations and grew originations by 36% year-over-year in 2024.