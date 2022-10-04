Octane | Roadrunner Financial returns as Silver-level Accelerate sponsor

Octane | Roadrunner Financial has signed on a Silver-level sponsor at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, lending their support of the industry's can't-miss dealer event for the second year in a row.

Join us for 2.5 days of business building Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

As dealerships like yours know, Octane allows dealerships to finance more customers, faster. Dealerships can make deals in less time and increase their ability to sell with Octane’s all-digital financing platform.

Among Octane’s offerings:

Fast and easy powersports lending for dealers.

Finance more customers.

Submit credit applications to prime, near-prime and sub-prime lenders in Octane’s network.

Octane’s credit decisions are automated, so dealerships can build precisely the right deal, instantly. Their team of friendly experts helps the dealership close deals quickly, efficiently and without stress.

The digital application allows dealerships to submit one credit application and receive an instant decision. Dealers can also work the deal using Octane’s flexible platform. Adjust down payments, add accessories and back-end features, and customize the deal for your customer.

Advertisement

Octane’s verification process is a breeze. Contracts are automatically generated and can be signed online. And just like that, your dealership’s customer is off with their dream vehicle.

Sibling company Roadrunner Financial is a complete lender that provides fast and easy financing for powersports and outdoor power equipment. Roadrunner Financial’s seamless process saves time so your dealership can close more deals. The company offers affordable rates and flexible terms for your customers and Roadrunner Financial approves customers with a wide range of credit scores. Dealer support is available seven days a week.

Digital tools made for modern business include quick soft pulls. Your dealership’s customers are free from credit impact when applying with Roadrunner Financial’s soft pull product, SafeRate. Roadrunner Financial helps your dealership finance more customers by offering exclusive programs and rates for all customers. Programs include First Time Buyer, Non-Prime, Prime and New & Used.

Add Roadrunner Financial to your lender toolkit to cover more customers, offer more options and sell more units at your dealership.

Octane | Roadrunner Financial will be eager to meet with dealers just like you when we gather in Orlando next month. Register for Accelerate today and join dealership owner/operators just like yourself who are seeking to gain a business advantage heading into 2023. Octane | Roadrunner Financial found the inaugural event so valuable that they decided to come back for Year 2 of the conference. Join us!

Learn all about Octane | Roadrunner Financial at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, where Octane | Roadrunner Financial returns for the second year in a row as a Silver-level sponsor.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference.

Click here to view the 2022 Accelerate Conference schedule.

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows.

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield and Constellation Dealership Software.

Your dealership/company should join us in Orlando. Contact Mark at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com for details.

With less than two months until the conference, dealership staff from 24 different states and Canada have registered. Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows:

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

• Sunrise Cycles, Norfolk, VA

• Powersports St. Augustine, St. Augustine, FL

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Wesley Chapel, FL

• Orlando Harley-Davidson, Orlando, FL

• Laconia Harley-Davidson, Meredith, NH

• G.N. Gonzales, Baton Rouge, LA

• Tom Wood Powersports Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

• Twister City Harley-Davidson, Wichita, KS

• Woods Cycle Country, New Braunfels, TX

• BMW Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Route 66 Harley-Davidson, Tulsa, OK

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson North, Blaine, MN

• Indian Motorcycle of Lafayette, Lafayette, IN

• Durango Harley-Davidson, Durango, CO

• Foothills Motorsports, Piedmont, SC

• Davis Motorsports of Delano, Delano, MN

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Moncton, NB

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Fargo, ND

• Village Powersports, Homosassa, FL

• Freedom Powersports, Fort Worth, TX

• 561 Powersports, Lake Park, FL

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson South, Lakeville, MN

• Mall of Georgia Indian Motorcycle, Buford, GA

• Tom Wood Powersports - Anderson, Anderson, IN

• Wildcat Harley-Davidson, London, KY

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Detroit Lakes, MN

• Jet City Harley-Davidson, Renton, WA

• Indian Motorcycle of Lexington, Lexington, KY

• Ducati Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Fredericton, NB

• Freedom Powersports Huntsville, Huntsville, AL

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Wausau, Rothschild, WI

• Nick's Powersports, Dickeyville, WI

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Pelican Rapids, MN

• Freedom Powersports Canton, Canton, GA

• Brinson Powersports, Corsicana, TX

Here's a look at the sponsor networking room from the inaugural event in 2021 at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta:

And here's a look at the 2022 venue, the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.