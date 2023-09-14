Speed Leasing joins PSB’s Accelerate Conference as gold-level sponsor

We are excited to announce that Speed Leasing will join us in Dallas for the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference on November 5-7 at the Westin Galleria. Speed Leasing is going for gold in Texas as a gold-level sponsor of the event. The company will be on hand to speak about the many dealer benefits of leasing customers a used Harley-Davidson.
“We are excited to be part of the Accelerate Conference in its third year and look forward to connecting with dealers at the event,” says Michael Harper, VP and Director of Originations. “Our program offers quick, secure, and flexible advances for a wide range of credit and income types, at no cost to the dealer. If your customer can get a loan payment for $500 per month, why not lease the same bike for $350 a month and save some money?”
Speed Leasing is a full spectrum, used Harley-Davidson lending platform designed to bring affordable financing to riders of all income levels. The company has a growing network of over 400 dealers and has written more than 7,000 leases to date.
Speed Leasing’s team features seasoned specialists with decades of Harley-Davidson dealership and industry experience. The team takes pride in providing excellent service, a sense of urgency, and tailored solutions. Speed Leasing believes dealer partners deserve flexible financing and fast decisions to win deals – not robots, call transfers or delays. The company passes key savings to the dealer by waiving any fees to sign up or process applications.
The Speed Leasing program offers a simple, cost-effective approach to attract and win customers with unique needs not met by traditional financing options. Harper and his team will be on hand at Accelerate to answer any dealer questions. Be sure to sign up early!
The 2023 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference is less than two months away, so be sure to check out the agenda that is posted on the conference website! The conference will take place Nov. 5-7 at the Westin Galleria Dallas in Dallas, Texas.