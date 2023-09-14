Speed Leasing joins PSB’s Accelerate Conference as gold-level sponsor

We are excited to announce that Speed Leasing will join us in Dallas for the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference on November 5-7 at the Westin Galleria. Speed Leasing is going for gold in Texas as a gold-level sponsor of the event. The company will be on hand to speak about the many dealer benefits of leasing customers a used Harley-Davidson.

“We are excited to be part of the Accelerate Conference in its third year and look forward to connecting with dealers at the event,” says Michael Harper, VP and Director of Originations. “Our program offers quick, secure, and flexible advances for a wide range of credit and income types, at no cost to the dealer. If your customer can get a loan payment for $500 per month, why not lease the same bike for $350 a month and save some money?”

Speed Leasing is a full spectrum, used Harley-Davidson lending platform designed to bring affordable financing to riders of all income levels. The company has a growing network of over 400 dealers and has written more than 7,000 leases to date.

Speed Leasing’s team features seasoned specialists with decades of Harley-Davidson dealership and industry experience. The team takes pride in providing excellent service, a sense of urgency, and tailored solutions. Speed Leasing believes dealer partners deserve flexible financing and fast decisions to win deals – not robots, call transfers or delays. The company passes key savings to the dealer by waiving any fees to sign up or process applications.

The Speed Leasing program offers a simple, cost-effective approach to attract and win customers with unique needs not met by traditional financing options. Harper and his team will be on hand at Accelerate to answer any dealer questions. Be sure to sign up early!

Speaking of dealers, our list of attendees is growing every week. Here are some of the dealers who have already signed up for Accelerate and will be bringing multiple team members:

Simply Ride – Minnesota

St. Augustine Powersports – Florida

561 Powersports – Florida

Onyx Moto – California

Plano Kawasaki Suzuki – Texas

Broward Motorsports – Florida

Cycle Town South – Texas

Woods Country Cycle – Texas

Gulfside Motorsports – Florida

Foothills Motorsports – South Carolina

Sign up today to add your name to the list!

Sponsors of the 2023 Accelerate Conference include:

Torque Group – Platinum

Synchrony – Platinum

Podium – Platinum

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) – Gold

MotoTV – Gold

Volcon ePowersports – Gold

Speed Leasing – Gold

Riders Advantage – Gold

Apiar Commercial Risk Management – Gold

Credit Apps – Gold

700 Credit – Silver

Sheffield Financial – Silver

ZiiDMS – Silver

Protective Asset Protection – Silver

Performance Brokerage – Silver

CycleTrader.com – Silver

AppOne – Silver

Rollick – Silver

Morgan Stanley – Silver

Car Wars by Call Box – Silver

The 2023 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference is less than two months away, so be sure to check out the agenda that is posted on the conference website! The conference will take place Nov. 5-7 at the Westin Galleria Dallas in Dallas, Texas.