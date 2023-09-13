PSB releases 2023 Accelerate Conference agenda

The 2023 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference is less than two months away, so be sure to check out the agenda that is posted on the conference website! The conference will take place Nov. 5-7 at the Westin Galleria Dallas in Dallas, Texas.

This year, Curtis Dubay, chief economist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will kickstart day two of the conference. Dubay will discuss the economy today and what it may look like in 2024 and 2025. He will discuss inflation, the Fed, interest rates, and how these things will affect consumer spending on powersports products.

Throughout the three days, various topics will be discussed, from building customer loyalty at every touchpoint to boosting online reviews and F&I processes. And, of course, there will be time to connect with fellow dealers and industry peers during the networking lunch!

We are especially excited for the evening of day two. The Powersports Business Honors Awards Program and Reception will take place on November 6, from 5:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. We have notified 40 Under 40, Women With Spark, and Best-In-Class winners and share their excitement to gather with the best of the best in our industry.

Click on the image below to view the 2023 Accelerate Conference agenda:

